Memphis Depay marked his return to fitness with a goal in Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. Luuk de Jong also scored while Frenkie de Jong got an assist.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
All three Dutchmen started on the bench for the clash on Sunday evening, with Memphis making his first match squad since early January after recovering from a muscle injury.
They watched on as Barcelona took a lead into half-time thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Frenkie de Jong was the first Dutchman off the bench in the 67th minute and he got an assist six minutes later after setting up Ousmane Dembele to net Barcelona’s second.
Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong then came on for the final moments, with the latter nodding in Barcelona’s third. Memphis then marked his return with a goal, slotting in Dembele’s cross from close range to seal the win.
Barcelona are fourth after the victory.