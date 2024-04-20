Stoke City defeated Plymouth Argyle 3-0 on Saturday with three different Dutchmen scoring the goals.
Stoke City went into the clash with some relegation fears still as they were only three points above the drop zone. Ki-Jana Hoever and Million Manhoef both started, while Wouter Burger was on the bench.
After 42 minutes, Hoever burst into the box and slotted a low strike into the bottom corner to make it 1-0. Then Manhoef doubled the lead with a low strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
In the 74th minute, Burger came off the bench and he secured the victory in the last minute.
Stoke are now six points clear of the drop zone with two games left, meaning the club are now all but certain to be safe.