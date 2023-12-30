Young Dutch winger Kyanno Silva has ignored interest from elsewhere to sign a new contract with Benfica.
The 18-year-old swapped the Sparta Rotterdam academy for Lisbon in 2021 and he has since attracted interest from clubs such as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.
However, Silva has now decided to tie his future to Benfica and he told the club’s website, “It is a big club, I am very happy.
“I have been well received by my teammates and have really grown as a player. I am happy that I can play for this club for a few more years. I want to score a lot and one day make my debut in the first team.”
Silva has made nine appearances for Benfica’s U23 side this season, scoring once.