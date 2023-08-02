Bayern Munich defeated Liverpool 4-3 in a thrilling friendly on Wednesday with Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt all playing leading roles.
Liverpool began the friendly with Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk in their eleven, while Ryan Gravenberch and Matthijs de Ligt were on the bench for Bayern Munich.
After only two minutes, Gakpo ran through the Bayern defence before firing Liverpool ahead. Then before the half-hour mark, Van Dijk rose to head in a second.
Bayern rallied and by half-time it was 2-2 as Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane netted. De Ligt then made his appearance at the break, while Gravenberch also came on after an hour.
Luis Diaz put Liverpool back in front but Bayern Munich equalised with ten minutes left through Josip Stanisic. He netted after De Ligt’s effort was parried. The Dutch centre-back then set up Frans Kratzig to score the winner in stoppage time.