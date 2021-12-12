Two goals in the first five minutes saw FC Twente defeat RKC Waalwik 2-1.
The opening goal in Enschede came after one and a half minutes as Ricky van Wolfswinkel tapped in following Etienne Vaessen’s save on a strike by Virgil Misidjan.
It was 2-0 in the fifth minute as Michel Vlap cut inside to strike past Vaessen after a fine move by the home side.
RKC pulled one back in the tenth minute thanks to a great strike by Jens Odgaard, who found the net from distance.
Twente could have extended their lead before the break but Vlap had an effort blocked, while Vaessen saved an effort from Ramiz Zerrouki. In the second half, Twente continued to waste chances with Vlap having a strike cleared off the line.
RKC thought they had netted the equaliser when Finn Stokkers tapped in but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Lars Unnerstall. The visitors were then reduced to ten men before the end as Shawn Adewoye saw red.
Twente held on for the victory which moves them to fifth in the table, while RKC is in 14th.