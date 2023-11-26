Utrecht moved out of the bottom three after a slender 2-1 victory at Sparta Rotterdam.
Utrecht made a perfect start with Mats Seuntjens slotting in a Hidde Ter Avest cross after only five minutes in Het Kasteel.
That proved to be the only shot on target for Utrecht in the first half as Sparta dominated proceedings. Tobias Lauritsen was twice denied by Vasilis Barkas before Camil Neghli eventually made it 1-1 just before the break.
Utrecht started the second half strongly with Isac Lidberg restoring their lead after some pinball in the hosts penalty area.
Sparta then went in search of an equaliser but Said Bakari hit the post and Lauritsen put a good chance wide.
Utrecht took the three points and they are now 15th while Sparta is 6th.