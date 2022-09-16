Louis van Gaal has named his squad for the upcoming clashes with Belgium and Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
Netherlands face Poland and Belgium in the final two UEFA Nations League games, which are also the last two fixtures before the World Cup later this year.
Van Gaal has confirmed his squad and there are eight Ajax players in the squad. Remko Pasveer and Kenneth Taylor could make their debuts, while Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn are also included.
Andries Noppert of Heerenveen is the other new name, while Brian Brobbey, Jeremie Frimpong and Joey Veerman all miss out on the squad.
The full squad can be seen below.
Missed opportunity to introduce so new young faces that could bring fresh ideas and impetus to the squad. Brobbey, Simons for example.
I really don’t believe Berghuis, de Roon and Weghorst are good enough at this level.
Does the squad really need both Indi and Ake??
And we really need 4 goalkeepers?!
Disappointing selection.
Another idiotic nominations. Klassen too weak to play in Wolfsburg or Ajax but for Netherlands at highest level ok no problem;) Rensch, Werghorst, Janssen, Martins Indi OMG. Add Luuk de Jong and Ryan Babel and you have wood for whole winter! And as always KNVB pupil Blind who will ruin everything as always. No words. Frimpong, Veerman, Botman all far better than this clowns.
A team is never made up entirely of the best players in the world. It is made up of many different elements from skill, leadership, toughness. Four goalkeepers may be a little much, but obviously they have qualities that van Gaal is looking for, especially the ability to be comfortable with the ball at your feet. There are a few injuries that does not allow for full selection, Lang and Groeneveld being the most notable. There is something about Janssen that can be desired and actually make him a decent striker. It is better to have a squad that can play together than to have a team of 25 individuals that can’t play together. Example being the English teams feature the likes of Gerard, Terry, Lampard and Rooney.