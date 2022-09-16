Louis van Gaal has named his squad for the upcoming clashes with Belgium and Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

Netherlands face Poland and Belgium in the final two UEFA Nations League games, which are also the last two fixtures before the World Cup later this year.

Van Gaal has confirmed his squad and there are eight Ajax players in the squad. Remko Pasveer and Kenneth Taylor could make their debuts, while Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn are also included.

Andries Noppert of Heerenveen is the other new name, while Brian Brobbey, Jeremie Frimpong and Joey Veerman all miss out on the squad.

The full squad can be seen below.




