According to reports in England, Anwar El Ghazi may be on his way out of Aston Villa this month.
The winger has fallen out of favour at Aston Villa this season and has made only nine appearances in the Premier League, scoring once.
According to The Athletic and Football Insider, West Ham United are showing interest in the former Ajax star and could sanction a move this month.
The 26-year-old Netherlands international has made 118 appearances for Aston Villa, scoring 26 times and adding 16 assists. He has a contract until 2023 but Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers.