ADO Den Haag have confirmed that Nasser El Khayati has rejoined the club on a deal until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving Qatar SC in December, and has since been linked with a move back to the Hague.
After weeks of negotiating, El Khayati has finally returned to ADO Den Haag on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
El Khayati told the club’s website, “It feels like coming home. This is and will remain my club. In the past it has turned out that players prefer to return to their old club in good times, but I think this is a suitable moment. It’s easy to go back when the club is in a better position, but I like challenges. The situation of the club ensures that I am extra eager to compete and give everything to save the club from relegation.”
El Khayati, who spent time in the youth of PSV before spells with Den Bosch, NAC Breda, Kozakken Boys, and QPR joined ADO Den Haag in 2017. He made 82 appearances for the club, scoring 36 times and contributing 24 assists.