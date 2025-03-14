The Netherlands U21 squad has been named for the upcoming friendlies against Italy and Romania.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Jong Oranje are preparing for the European Championships this summer and Michael Reiziger has only picked one new face in his squad. Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde makes his Jong Oranje debut.
There was questions about whether Mohammed Ihattaren would be included after he indicated he was open to playing for the U21’s, but he has not been selected.
Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha and AZ defender Wouter Goes were both recently praised by Ronald Koeman but both have to settle for a spot in the U21’s along with Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo, who is currently injured.
AZ Alkmaar winger Ruben van Bommel is out injured and misses out.