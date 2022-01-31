Sparta Rotterdam striker Emanuel Emegha has left the club to join Belgian side Royal Antwerp.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the Netherlands and has already made 39 appearances for Sparta, scoring three times.
On deadline day, Sparta have confirmed that Emegha has now departed the club to sign with Belgian side Royal Antwerp, who are currently sitting third in the league. The fee has not been announced.
Sparta’s technical director Gerard Nijkamp explains Emegha’s departure on the club’s website, “We did not want to transfer Emanuel Emegha during the winter break.
“However, it is a fact that Emanuel wanted to leave Sparta and can improve himself sportingly with the current number three in Belgium. The conditions for a transfer have been accepted by Antwerp and therefore we cannot stop Emanuel from taking this step. Of course, we regret his early departure, because even though he was not yet a regular base player at Sparta, we had confidence in his development.”