Emanuel Emegha scored twice as Netherlands U20s came from behind to defeat France U20 2-1 on Saturday.
With Netherlands U19s failing to reach the Euro elite round of qualifying, a friendly match was lined up for the U20s against France in Marbella.
France took the lead with Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny cutting inside before firing past Jong AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
However, five minutes before the break, Kian Fitz-Jim put Emegha through and he trumped two defenders before firing in the equaliser. Two minutes into the second half, Emegha slotted in from close range to put Netherlands 2-1 up.
Netherlands then managed to keep France out, while at the other end, Emegha, Myron van Brederode and Fitz-Jim all had chances but could not add the third.
A very satisfying win for the young Dutch side.
Netherlands line-up: Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, Livano Comenencia, Rav van den Berg, Justin Hubner, Youri Baas (63. Prince Aning), Lennard Hartjes (88. Daniel Beukers), Kian Fitz-Jim, Youri Regeer (88. Lamare Bogarde ), Fedde de Jong, Emanuel Emegha, Myron van Brederode (63. Ruben van Bommel).