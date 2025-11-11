Emmanuel Emegha has been called up to the Netherlands squad for the first time.
Ronald Koeman mentioned Emegha was a possibility to be added to the squad during his press conference on Monday but that seemed to be if there was a suspension for Memphis Depay. The striker would be out of the Lithuania match if he was booked against Poland.
However, there are doubts over the fitness of Wout Weghorst and Koeman has decided to call up Emegha anyway.
It is a first call up for the Strasbourg striker, who scored twice at the weekend in a win over Lille OSC. He had only just returned from a hamstring injury which prevented him making his debut in October’s internationals.
Emegha began his career with Sparta Rotterdam and had spells with Royal Antwerp and Sturm Graz before joining Strasbourg. The 22-year-old has netted 29 times in 68 games for the French side and next summer he has already agreed to join Chelsea.
Emegha is a Netherlands U21 international and could also represent Nigeria, but his heart has always seemed set on Oranje.