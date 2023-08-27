Emmanuel Emegha scored his first goal for Strasbourg in their 2-0 victory over Toulouse on Sunday.
Emegha swapped Austria for France in the summer and was starting his second league game on Sunday. He came up against fellow Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, who started for Toulouse.
The game was 0-0 until the 52nd minute when Emegha rose to head Strasbourg in front. That was his first goal for the club and first in Ligue 1.
The match ended 2-0 with Emegha being substituted in the 78th minute, while Dallinga played the full match.