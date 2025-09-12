Chelsea have announced that Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha will join the club next summer on a seven-year deal.
Emegha currently plays in France for Strasbourg, who share ownership with Chelsea. The Premier League side have been linked with Emegha for some time and its now official that he will make the move to London.
Emegha will see out the rest of this season with Strasbourg, where he is captain currently, before making the move on a seven year deal. No transfer fee has been announced.
The Netherlands U21 international came through the Sparta Rotterdam academy and had spells with Royal Antwerp and Sturm Graz before joining Strasbourg. His record in France has been strong with Emegha scoring 26 goals in 64 games.