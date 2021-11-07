Villareal boss Unai Emery has confirmed that the injury suffered by Arnaut Danjuma against Getafe on Sunday is not serious.
Danjuma was brought off with a knee issue early in Villarreal’s 1-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday sparking fears that he could now miss the Netherlands games against Montenegro and Norway.
However, Villarreal boss Unai Emery has now confirmed the injury is not serious, “It was a tap. But he will go to the national team and we will have to wait and see how the recovery goes. It wasn’t a serious injury.”
Louis van Gaal will asses Danjuma’s fitness when the Netherlands squad meets up on Monday.