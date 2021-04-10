Emmen’s impressive charge towards safety continued on Sunday as they came away from Fortuna Sittard with a 3-1 victory.
It could be a huge weekend for Emmen, who went into the game knowing that Willem II were losing to Heracles, while fellow relegation rivals VVV-Venlo and RKC face PSV Eindhoven and Ajax on Sunday.
The first big chance of the game was for Fortuna Sittard but Lisandro Semedo was denied by goalkeeper Michael Verrips.
Emmen created little but in the 50th minute the game turned in their favour with Paul Gladon held in the box by Roel Janssen which led to a penalty and a red-card for the Fortuna defender. Sergio Pena made it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
Gladon thought he had made it 2-0 fifteen minutes later but the goal was disallowed after lengthy VAR check which spotted an offside from Kerim Frei.
Five minutes before the end, Fortuna Sittard equalised through Dimitrios Emmanouilidis, who found the far corner with a nice strike. However, the Fortuna star then turned villain with a foul on Glenn Bijl which earned another penalty for Emmen. Bijl netted it himself to make it 2-1.
A lengthy injury time period followed and in the 97th minute, Gladon sealed the victory for Emmen by netting a third.
Emmen remains 17th but they are now only one point from safety, while Fortuna are 12th.