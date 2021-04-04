Emmen are now only four points from safety after they defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Before the international period, Emmen had gone five games unbeaten which has given them a chance of escaping the drop this season.
Their confidence was evident against RKC as they took the lead in the 10th minute through Nick Bakker. Seven minutes later, Sergio Pena set up Luka Adzic with a lovely through ball and the attacker calmly slotted in a second.
Emmen were then awarded a spot-kick in the 30th minute when Michael de Leeuw was fouled. Pena stepped up and saw his effort saved, but he was there to net the rebound.
The second half was comfortable for Emmen but RKC did pull one back in the last minute as Cyril Ngonge netted.
Emmen’s victory means they are now three points off the bottom of the table in 17th, while RKC are 14th.