Emmen came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Vitesse Arnhem with Dominik Oroz scoring a late own goal.
Davy Propper was in the Vitesse starting line-up but Phillip Cocu kept Marco van Ginkel on the bench for the visit to Emmen.
After 33 minutes, Million Manhoef kept his cool in front of goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart to give Vitesse the lead. Five minutes later, Carlens Arcus raced forward before firing Vitesse into a two goal lead.
Just before the break, Kjell Scherpen was unable to get hold of a shot by Mark Diemers and Jasin-Amin Assehnoun scored the rebound to make it 2-1.
Vitesse managed to hold onto their lead until the 87th minute when Ole Romeny’s cross was worked into his own goal by Dominik Oroz to make it 2-2.
The point means that Vitesse is 12th and Emmen is in 16th.