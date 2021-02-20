Emmen has finally recorded their first win of the campaign after a 3-2 victory over PEC Zwolle.
After 22 games, Emmen were still without a win but they were boosted going into the clash with PEC Zwolle by the return of forward Luka Adzic, who made his first appearance of the campaign.
After a cagey opening, the returning Adzic broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. However, the lead only lasted seven minutes before Bram van Polen converted from a Manuel Benson free-kick.
Emmen restored their lead deep into first-half injury time with Michael de Leeuw netting after being set up by Jari Vlak.
The hosts remained in control after the break and eventually, Vlak made it 3-1 with a low strike into the bottom corner.
PEC Zwolle made the end tense as Yuta Nakayama headed in from close range to make it 3-2 in the 88th minute. However, the hosts held on for the three points.
A big relief for Emmen, who get their first win which isn’t enough to move them off the bottom, but they are now four points behind Willem II. PEC Zwolle are 13th.