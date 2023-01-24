PSV Eindhoven’s title chances took a big blow on Tuesday as they were defeated 1-0 away to relegation-threatened Emmen.
Without the injured Luuk de Jong, PSV started with Johan Bakayoko in the attack, while Joey Veerman was once again on the bench amid rumours of interest from Besiktas.
Bakayoko and the lively Xavi Simons missed early chances for the visitors before Emmen took the lead out of nowhere. A corner deflected towards Lucas Bernadou and he fired low into the bottom corner.
PSV’s night then took another turn for the worse as Mauro Junior saw red for a poor challenge on Rui Mendes just before the break. Mendes had to be substituted and PSV were forced to play the second half with only 10 men.
Jeroen Veldmate hit the crossbar for Emmen as they sensed blood, while at the other end, an Anwar El Ghazi free-kick was well-defended by Richairo Zivkovic.
PSV pushed towards the end but Emmen held on to seal a big win in their battle against the drop. They sit 15th, while PSV are third but could drop to fifth if results go against them elsewhere.