According to Voetbal International, Emmen are interested in signing NAC Breda’s wantaway striker Sydney van Hooijdonk.
The 20-year-old has made it clear he is open to leaving NAC Breda after being unhappy with his status at the club.
Several English Championship clubs have been linked including Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, and Swansea City.
According to Voetbal International, Emmen are also interested in the forward as they look to add fire power to their attack in January.