Emmen strike late to defeat Ca... Emmen took a step toward safety with a 2-1 victory ...

PSV go second with a win over ... PSV Eindhoven has climbed to second in the Eredivisie after ...

Twente held to a goalless draw... FC Twente could not take advantage of AZ Alkmaar's loss ...

Wasteful AZ drop points agains... AZ Alkmaar dropped two points on Saturday as they were ...

Xavi Simons named Eredivisie p... PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons is the Eredivisie player of ...

Liverpool impressed by St Just... According to a report in Portugal, Liverpool is interested in ...

Ajax miss out on Ward but look... De Telegraaf is reporting on Friday that Julian Ward will ...