Emmen took a step toward safety with a 2-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Cambuur.
Both sides began the game in the bottom three and the first half was an edgy affair with neither side taking control.
In the 68th minute, Cambuur took the lead with Mitchel Paulissen heading in Daniel van Kaam’s cross, just minutes after Jeremy Antonisse had hit the post at the other end.
Twelve minutes before the end, Ahmed El Messaoudi leveled for the visitors and in stoppage time, Jeroen Veldmate headed a cross from Mark Diemers into the net to seal a victory for Emmen.
Emmen are now 15th in the table, while Cambuur is still bottom of the table.