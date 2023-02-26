Ole Romeny’s 90th-minute equaliser earned Emmen a 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Go Ahead Eagles struck first in the ninth minute as Jay Idzes fired in after Emmen failed to clear the ball from their own box.
Emmen, who had Danny Hoesen starting for the first time since his return to the Eredivisie, equalised in the 40th minute. Ole Romeny was brought down in the box and Jeroen Veldmate scored the penalty to make it 1-1.
The hosts started the second half brightly but in the 61st minute, Finn Stokkers played the ball across the box and Bobby Adekanye scored to put Go Ahead Eagles back in front.
Go Ahead Eagles looked set to hold onto that lead but in the 90th minute, Mark Diemers crossed for Romeny to score from close range.
The 2-2 draw means Emmen is in 16th while Go Ahead are 11th.