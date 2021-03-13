Emmen have another point in their battle against relegation after a 1-1 draw at Groningen.
There was mixed news for Emmen on Saturday with Willem II’s victory over Heerenveen increasing their chances of relegation, but with ADO Den Haag losing, they had a chance to climb off the bottom with a win at Groningen.
Emmen went close through a Miguel Araujo free-kick in the tenth minute that hit the post. In the 38th minute, Glenn Bijl’s strike from distance changed direction and left Sergio Padt with no chance as Emmen took the lead.
Groningen were without a number of key players but they managed to find an equaliser before the end with Alessio Da Cruz getting in behind the defence to net.
There was to be no winner with Groningen remaining sixth in the table, while Emmen are bottom and now seven points behind 16th placed Willem II.