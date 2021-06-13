Daley Blind admitted he was unsure whether to play for Netherlands against Ukraine after what happened to his ex-Ajax teammate Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s 1-0 loss to Finland on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is currently in hospital recovering.
This had an effect on Blind, who has overcome his own heart issues over the last year and he left the pitch in tears during Netherlands 3-2 win over Ukraine.
Afterward, Blind told NOS, “Last night has had a lot of impact on me, personally. Besides that I know Chris well as a friend. That the situation for him is of course terrible. That I myself have experienced a few things in that corner. I had to overcome a mental hurdle for myself today to start playing. I had trouble with that.”
Blind has considered not playing in the end, but he added, “I’m proud that I did it. And then eventually the emotion comes out. I didn’t sleep very well, to be honest.”