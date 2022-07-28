Eredivisie 2022/23: Outright betting preview

This article has also been published on Pinnacle Sports, where you can get the latest Eredivisie betting odds. Where is the value in Pinnacle’s Eredivisie outright betting odds? Dutch football expert Michael Statham delves into the outright markets and looks at which clubs could give you the edge ahead of the new season.
Eredivisie 2022/23: Who are the favourites?
|Team
|Odds
|2020/21 position
|Ajax
|1.625*
|1st
|PSV
|3.260*
|2nd
|Feyenoord
|8.030*
|3rd
|AZ Alkmaar
|15.07*
|5th
|FC Utrecht
|41.20*
|7th
|Vitesse
|67.32*
|6th
|FC Twente
|101.4*
4th
Eredivisie 2022/23 betting: Big-spenders Ajax the team to beat
Ajax have spent most of the 100+ million that came in from selling the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, and Ryan Gravenberch. Incoming players include Dutch international forward Steven Bergwijn, former AZ captain Owen Wijndal, and Rangers defender Calvin Bassey, plus they’ve made a permanent deal with striker Brian Brobbey.
Undoubtedly, the biggest change for the champions is manager Erik Ten Hag leaving for a new challenge in England. His replacement is Alfred Schreuder, who has mainly taken up assistant head coach roles in his post-playing career so far. In his sporadic head coach roles, Schreuder failed to pull up any trees with Twente and he was sacked by Hoffenheim, before having a promising six months in charge of Club Brugge where he managed to lift the league title.
Last season’s title race was close; there were only two points between Ajax and PSV. With PSV strengthening their side and Ajax without a few of their key players from last season, this could be the chance for PSV to end Ajax’s Eredivisie dominance. However, the strong transfers will significantly boost Ajax’s hopes of winning a fourth league title in a row. Priced at 1.625*, they remain the favourites to be champions come the end of the season.
PSV are closing the gap with Gakpo and co
Priced at 3.260* by Pinnacle, PSV are seen to be more likely than last season to lift the Dutch Eredivisie title, but it would still be a surprise to many to see them do so, which makes them a fantastic bet to take in the Eredivisie Winner Outright market this season.
Ajax’s nearest challengers on paper also have a new coach: Ruud van Nistelrooy. The former Manchester United and PSV striker has so far cut an assured figure on the touchline, and he will be motivated to prove just why the PSV hierarchy promoted the Under 19s coach to the top job so quickly.
Apart from losing Mario Gotze, PSV have been able to improve on outgoing players
Eyebrows were raised this summer when the Eindhoven club snapped up Xavi Simons (PSG’s teenage talent) and Walter Benitez (one of Ligue Un’s best goalkeepers) on free transfers. In addition, striker Luuk de Jong has been brought back to the Netherlands, Guus Til has been brought in to bolster their midfield options, plus Savio, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Ki-Jana Hoever have all joined from English clubs on loan.
Star player Cody Gakpo is still at the club, with the Dutch winger likely to either stay and sign the new contract (which has been on the table since Spring) or leave for an exciting adventure abroad, though Gakpo has already rejected Leeds United. Apart from losing Mario Gotze, PSV have been able to improve on outgoing players, which will bring them closer to their rivals from Amsterdam.
Under Roger Schmidt, PSV lost out on the title as they did not win the games against the likes of Ajax or Feyenoord. Van Nistelrooy is an unknown quantity as a manager, but his vast experience of big games as a player may count in his favour here. In pre-season preparations, van Nistelrooy has been working on counter-attacking football as his side’s main weapon when they come up against sides who are their equal or superior. Noni Madueke, de Jong, and Gakpo will make a fearsome trio up front if they can stay fit and in form over the course of the season.
UECL finalists Feyenoord lick their wounds after player sales
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot said in an interview just recently that he thought he would have had more new players sign with the club by now, which is concerning for fans who would have been excited ahead of the new season following a fantastic run to the Europa Conference League final only in May.
It’s unlikely the Rotterdam side can have the same kind of consistency. Priced at 8.030*, they are a team to avoid.
Key players have left. Luis Sinisterra and Tyrell Malacia’s transfers to England have torn up the strong left-hand side of Feyenoord, and loanees Reiss Nelson, Cyriel Dessers, and Guus Til leave Slot in need of five or six new starting players.
So far, Feyenoord have mainly attracted new attacking players: Javairo Dilrosun, Danilo, and Mohamed Taabouni are all forwards arriving with a point to prove. Sebastian Szymanski is arguably the highest quality addition; he is an attacking midfielder who was already standing out at Dinamo Moscow.
Bettors should be aware that whilst hype surrounded Slot’s Feyenoord last season, they may not be able to take the next step this season after player sales. PSV and Ajax will no doubt be forces to be reckoned with this season again, winning game after game, and it’s unlikely the Rotterdam side can have the same kind of consistency. Priced at 8.030*, they are a team to avoid.
FC Twente occupied with Europe
Twente enjoyed a magnificent season under Ron Jans in 2021/22. They have been working hard to keep the players that saw them finish fourth last season. Because of European qualification, it’s unlikely that Twente will be focussing on pulling off any kind of upset at the top of the table.
AZ have not strengthened enough this summer to bring themselves a chance to challenge the top three
Other contenders to challenge Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord may be AZ Alkmaar and FC Utrecht. AZ have not strengthened enough this summer to bring themselves a chance to challenge the top three, so it is perhaps up to Utrecht to try and surprise everyone. Henk Fraser has taken over at the club which often has high aspirations of mixing it up with the clubs at the top, and they have made a string of impressive signings this summer including former Dutch international Bas Dost, but it is extremely unlikely we’ll see them take out Ajax or PSV over a long season.
Eredivisie 2022/23 betting: Who are the relegation candidates?
Newly promoted Emmen, Volendam, and Excelsior are almost certain to be in the bottom half throughout the campaign. All three were impressive in the second tier, but consider the following when betting with Pinnacle: Emmen held a strong defence last season so they could be more robust on their Eredivisie return; Excelsior were extremely leaky and are now without top goal-scorer Thijs Dallinga who has moved to France; and Volendam have only made one summer signing so far.
Along with Excelsior, most likely to be relegated with a weak defence are RKC Waalwijk, who have sold first-choice centre-backs Melle Meulensteen and Ahmed Touba, who had helped them gain the position of joint eighth-best defence in the Eredivisie last season. In pre-season they have been leaking goals already. Some young and Eredivisie-untested players have come in, so head coach Joseph Oosting will have to work his magic once more to keep the small club in the Eredivisie.
On the other hand, Fortuna Sittard look unlikely to be in trouble again this season after adding the likes of centre-back Rodrigo Guth, winger Inigo Cordoba, and – most impressively – Lille striker Burak Yilmaz.
Sparta Rotterdam were another side to have narrowly avoided the drop last season. Spending over a million euros is no small expenditure when you’re down this end of the Dutch top flight, and yet Sparta have bolstered their side with Joshua Kitolano and Tobias Lauritsen from Norwegian football, the best goalkeeper in the second tier last season, Nick Olij, and former Netherlands international Jonathan de Guzman.
Three teams who were mid-table last season who look set for a more difficult campaign this time around include Cambuur, who have only won twice in 2022 so far as they plummeted down the table in the second half of last season; Go Ahead, who must now do without highly-rated head coach Kees van Wonderen who is now manager of Heerenveen; and Groningen, who could be set to struggle again after a poor pre-season and having made no real improvements to their weak spots from last year.
Other available markets
Once bettors understand the basics of how to bet on the Dutch Eredivisie, these skills can be transferred from pre-game betting to live soccer betting. The bet types and how they work are the same in live betting but are just being applied to a match that has already started.
There are also other available markets available to bet on. Bettors can place bets on how many corners will be awarded in a game, while cards betting is based on the total number of cards given to both sides.
In addition to markets that involve a single match, bettors can also bet on various outright markets. These range from competition winners, who will score the most goals in a competition, which team will get relegated, and how many points an individual team will win over an entire season.
