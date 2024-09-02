Below is a round up of all the deals that went through on deadline day in the Netherlands.
Ajax
It is a busy day for Ajax, who are looking to offload players before they can sign players. It looks like a deal has been agreed between Ajax and Al Attihad for Steven Bergwijn, according to De Telegraaf. The €22 million deal will allow them to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton on a loan with option to make it permanent.
Christian Eriksen will not be signing for Ajax on deadline day though.
Almere City
It has been a quiet day for Almere City, with no deals confirmed.
AZ Alkmaar
It is a quiet day in Alkmaar with no incomings so far, while Riechedly Bazoer has not yet sealed an expected exit.
Feyenoord
Feyenoord has signed right-back Jordan Lotomba from OGC Nice on a contract until the summer of 2027. The 25-year-old Swiss international has reportedly cost €5 million.
He is joined by experienced South Korean international Inbeom Hwang, who comes over from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade. The 27-year-old signs a deal until the summer of 2028.
In terms of outgoings, young goalkeeper Mikki van Sas has joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan. Ezequiel Bullaude has joined Fortuna Sittard on loan
Fortuna Sittard
A new midfielder arrived in Limburg as Fortuna completed the signing of Feyenoord’s 23-year-old Argentinian Ezequiel Bullaude on loan.
Go Ahead Eagles
There has been no confirmed incomings or outgoings in Deventer at the moment.
Groningen
A quiet day in Groningen so far.
Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen have loaned 20-year-old centre-back Nikolai Hopland from the Norwegian side Aalesund FK this season with an option to buy. He is a replacement for Sven van Beek.
Heracles Almelo
Heracles have terminated the contract of 25-year-old defender Sylian Mokono
NAC Breda
NAC Breda have signed experienced centre-back Terence Kongolo on a free transfer. The 30-year-old left Feyenoord for AS Monaco in a big money deal back in 2017 but his career has not gone as expected and he returns to the Eredivisie after spells with Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Le Havre and Rapid Vienna.
NEC Nijmegen
There has been no confirmed deals so far for NEC
PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle have terminated the contract of youngster Divaio Bobson.
PSV Eindhoven
PSV completed the signing of 21-year-old centre-back Adamo Nagalo from Danish side Nordsjaelland. He has signed a contract until the summer of mid-2029. PSV has reportedly paid around €7 million plus bonuses to sign the Burkina Faso international.
RKC Waalwijk
RKC added the desired winger to their squad as they were able to sign Silvester van de Water from Cambuur on a deal until the end of the season.
Defender Faissal Al Mazyani has also been signed from KRC Genk with the 19-year-old signing a three-year deal.
Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta are yet to sign anyone on deadline day.
Twente
Twente’s business for the summer may be done with no incomings made.
Utrecht
Ron Jans side are yet to confirm any deals on deadline day.
Willem II
Willem II has completed the signing of Newcastle United defender Miodrag Pivas on loan for the campaign. The centre-back only joined the Premier League side this summer but he has been allowed to leave to gain some experience. The 19-year-old is considered to be one of Serbia’s brightest young talents.