The transfer window in the Eredivisie is now shut and below is a round up of all the deadline day transfers.

Ajax signs Dolberg

Ajax has confirmed the re-signing of Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht on a deal until the summer of 2029. Following the departure of Brian Brobbey, Ajax needed a striker and they have paid around €10 million to sign the Dane, who left the club in 2019 after scoring 45 goals in 119 games.

Feyenoord add a striker

Feyenoord have recruited a new striker with Cyle Larin joining from Mallorca on a season-long loan deal. The Canadian will battle Ayase Ueda and Casper Tengstedt for a starting spot.

Go Ahead Eagles welcome Goudmijn

Kenzo Goudmijn is back in the Eredivisie after signing for Go Ahead Eagles on loan from Derby County. The 23-year-old midfielder previously played with AZ Alkmaar and Excelsior.

NEC Nijmegen have a new left back

Following the departure of Calvin Verdonk, NEC has announced the signing of Deveron Fonville from Dordrecht. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract.

FC Twente sign Croatian international

FC Twente has announced the signing of 30-year-old winger Marko Pjaca on a free transfer after his contract with Dinamo Zagreb expired. The Croatian international signs a two-year deal with the Tukkers.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14983 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter