The transfer window in the Eredivisie is now shut and below is a round up of all the deadline day transfers.
Ajax signs Dolberg
Ajax has confirmed the re-signing of Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht on a deal until the summer of 2029. Following the departure of Brian Brobbey, Ajax needed a striker and they have paid around €10 million to sign the Dane, who left the club in 2019 after scoring 45 goals in 119 games.
Feyenoord add a striker
Feyenoord have recruited a new striker with Cyle Larin joining from Mallorca on a season-long loan deal. The Canadian will battle Ayase Ueda and Casper Tengstedt for a starting spot.
Go Ahead Eagles welcome Goudmijn
Kenzo Goudmijn is back in the Eredivisie after signing for Go Ahead Eagles on loan from Derby County. The 23-year-old midfielder previously played with AZ Alkmaar and Excelsior.
NEC Nijmegen have a new left back
Following the departure of Calvin Verdonk, NEC has announced the signing of Deveron Fonville from Dordrecht. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract.
FC Twente sign Croatian international
FC Twente has announced the signing of 30-year-old winger Marko Pjaca on a free transfer after his contract with Dinamo Zagreb expired. The Croatian international signs a two-year deal with the Tukkers.