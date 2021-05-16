The Eredivisie regular season ended on Sunday with several important results around the league. Below is a round-up of all the action.
Willem II 2-1 Fortuna Sittard
Willem II have booked their place in the Eredivisie next season with a 2-1 win over Fortuna Sittard.
The Tilburg side needed to equal or better Emmen’s result on Sunday to ensure their place in the league. On the stroke of half-time, Vangelis Pavlidis opened the scoring.
However, Fortuna equalised early in the second half through Zian Flemming and with Emmen winning comfortably, the hosts were nervy.
In the 67th minute, Sebastien Holmen netted the crucial goal for the hosts, who then held on to seal the victory.
Willem II finish the season in 14th, while Fortuna are in 11th.
VVV-Venlo 0-4 Emmen
Emmen will need to survive the relegation playoffs despite a comfortable 4-0 win over already relegated VVV-Venlo.
Luka Adzic opened the scoring in the first half, before the excellent Sergio Pena netted a penalty to make it 2-0. Michael de Leeuw and then Paul Gladon sealed the victory.
Emmen finish 16th and will face NAC Breda in the playoffs next week. VVV go down in 17th.
Utrecht 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven have sealed second spot and a Champions League spot after a 1-1 draw at Utrecht.
Roger Schmidt decided to rest Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries for the game, meaning Marco van Ginkel was named captain.
Sander van de Streek fired Utrecht in front in the first-half, but Van Ginkel netted the equaliser after the break to seal a point for the visitors.
PSV take second ahead of AZ Alkmaar and can look forward to a place in the Champions League qualifiers. Utrecht sit 6th and face Groningen in the European playoffs.
AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Heracles Almelo
AZ Alkmaar hammered Heracles on the final day of the season but they must settle for third spot in the table.
Myron Boadu returned to the starting line-up and the forward opened the scoring in the first-half. After the break, Jesper Karlsson netted a quick double to make it a comfortable evening for the hosts. Boadu got his second in the 74th minute.
In the 87th minute, AZ got a penalty which Owen Wijndal took. The left-back hit the bar with his spot kick, but netted on the rebound to make it 5-0.
AZ finish the season in third while Heracles are ninth.
Heerenveen 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam have sealed a European play-off spot after a 2-1 victory at Heerenveen.
Lennart Thy opened the scoring early on before Wouter Burger quickly made it 2-0 for the visitors with an excellent strike from distance. Siem de Jong pulled one back for the hosts, but Sparta held on.
Sparta head into the playoffs for a European spot and will face Feyenoord. Heerenveen end a poor season in 12th.
Vitesse Arnhem 1-3 Ajax
Ajax have ended a successful season with a 3-1 victory at Vitesse.
There wasn’t much to play for in this match with Ajax champions, while Vitesse were already assured of fourth spot.
Sebastien Haller opened the scoring early on before Antony ended his goal drought to make it 2-0 in the 41st minute. Vitesse pulled one back just before the break through Lois Openda.
In the second half, Vitesse could not find and equaliser, with Lisandro Martinez eventually sealing the victory for Ajax in the 75th minute.
Feyenoord 3-0 RKC Waalwijk
Feyenoord head into the European playoffs with some confidence after a comfortable 3-0 win over RKC.
Dick Advocaat decided to rest some players for the match and Achraf El Bachataoui was handed his first start. Advocaat was dealt a blow early on with Lutsharel Geertruida coming off injured, but Nicolai Jorgensen opened the scoring in the 37th minute.
Jens Toornstra made it 2-0 before the break before Steven Berghuis wrapped up the win in the second half.
Feyenoord fans showed their displeasure at the clubs season by breaking into the empty stands, but the club must now prepare for their European playoff clash with Sparta. RKC end the season safely in 15th.
Twente 3-2 ADO Den Haag
FC Twente ended the season with a 3-2 win over already relegated ADO Den Haag.
Neither side had anything to play for but it was an entertaining clash in Enschede. ADO Den Haag raced into a two goal lead thanks to a double from John Goossens. However, Twente fought back and they were level at the break thanks to goals from Daan Rots and Luciano Narsingh.
Twente sealed the victory in the 84th minute thanks to Dario Dumic.
Twente finish the season in 10th, while ADO are bottom and head straight down to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Groningen
PEC Zwolle ended the season with a slender victory over a Groningen side who are preparing for the European playoffs.
There was no Arjen Robben for Groningen as the club keeps him fresh for the playoffs. The game was a dull affair which saw only one goal. Ko Itakura netted an unfortunate own goal in the 80th minute to seal the victory for the hosts.
PEC Zwolle finish in 13th, while Groningen are seventh and will face Utrecht in the playoffs.