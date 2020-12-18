Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 18th December
PEC Zwolle v FC Emmen
Despite PEC Zwolle being in mid-table and Emmen bottom, I don’t see a lot of difference between these two teams. PEC, of course, are at home, and therefore will be favourites against Dick Lukkien’s men. After Emmen’s moral boosting cup win over Groningen in midweek, maybe I can finally correctly predict a positive result for them! 1-2 | Tip: Emmen double chance.
Saturday, 19th December
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Groningen
Four wins in five make Sparta in hot form. Groningen also have won three league matches on the bounce to go fifth, but did disappointingly lose in the cup on Tuesday. I can’t see Sparta losing here unless Groningen really turn up. 1-1 | Tip: Sparta double chance.
VVV-Venlo v FC Twente
This is difficult to predict. VVV will have confidence after their win in the cup, while Twente have sandwiched a win over Ajax between defeats to RKC and AZ. Twente have some very dangerous attacking players at the minute, and VVV are likely to tire if Twente are pressing late in the game. Perhaps this one won’t be full of goals should the home side sit deep. 0-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
RKC Waalwijk v PSV – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Could PSV continue to develop after Christmas and take the reigns in the Eredivisie title race? The more you think about them and the top talents that they possess, the more it begins to make sense, particularly with Ajax floundering a little. RKC were unfortunate to lose their game with Groningen last weekend since they had the better chances. This will be a tougher game for PSV than it was last season, which they won 1-3. 2-4 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Utrecht v Fortuna Sittard
It’s shocking when you realise that Utrecht, who went big in the summer transfer window, have only won two games from their opening 11 fixtures. We all know that John van den Brom has since moved on and René Hake has taken his place to, well, more of the same really. Fortuna have got the relegation monkey off their back after two wins from two versus Willem II and Heracles. On that evidence, you’d suggest that the away side can go and earn some more points here. I think it’s Utrecht’s time for a win, but not one that’ll convince the Utrecht board to offer Hake a permanent contract. 2-1 | Tip: Fortuna +1.5 Asian handicap.
Sunday, 13th December
Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
This is a perfect chance for Vitesse to stamp their authority on finishing in the top three this season. Remarkably, Feyenoord are still unbeaten in the league, but a defeat is coming given the way they’ve performed at times. Vitesse haven’t been quite as sharp in recent weeks, but I think they’ll outmanoeuvre Feyenoord in this one. 1-0 | Tip: Vitesse double chance.
ADO Den Haag v Ajax – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
The arrival of Ruud Brood as manager of ADO, and a consequent shake-up of the team selection, has put them back into contention for Eredivisie survival this season; three successive draws give ADO a foothold in preparation for the visit of Ajax. It would be quite the shock if they turned over the league leaders. 1-3 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Heerenveen v Heracles Almelo
I think that Heerenveen are likely to win this one comfortably. I think their attacking players will be some of the toughest that Heracles face all season. Heracles should go with a back five for this, but I think manager Frank Wormuth is probably going to try and be more positive that his side can win in Friesland. 2-0 | Tip: Heerenveen team goals +1.5.
AZ Alkmaar v Willem II
Two sides that were absolutely flying last season, but are struggling to settle into a rhythm this time around. AZ are of course the stronger of both teams, and I certainly fancy them to beat Willem II, who now occupy the bottom three. AZ beating Twente last weekend was a massive victory after Slot’s dismissal and the Europa League disappointment. 2-0 | Tip: AZ -1.5 Asian handicap.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (2 correct score) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips