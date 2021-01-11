Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
Tuesday, 12th January
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Utrecht
Of course, Vitesse are having a fine season and sit fourth – only three points off the top. However, having watched them against Heracles, I wasn’t convinced of a top three push from Thomas Letsch’s men, but a solid top four place come May would still represent a fantastic first year in charge for the German. Utrecht continue to draw too many games, and I’m still yet to be convinced of René Hake’s full-time appointment as manager. Perhaps here will be his turning point. 1-2 | Tip: Dalmau to score at any time.
Heracles Almelo v FC Emmen
Heracles are missing Cyriel Dessers’s goals painfully bad since his summer departure. Given Emmen’s recent performances, their first victory of the season still isn’t coming any time soon, but I wasn’t impressed with Heracles offensively at the weekend, so I think it’ll be a draw. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Wednesday, 13th January
PSV v AZ Alkmaar – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
What a game it was between Ajax and PSV on Sunday. PSV showcased their title credentials; they could go top here with a win (with Ajax facing a tough Twente trip the day after). AZ shouldn’t be completely counted out of the title race, but they will need to win their games with PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord this month. AZ also face Ajax in the cup, so they will probably invest more energy into that fixture, knowing that a cup run will save their wobbly season. Anyway, on Wednesday, I see PSV coming out on top…just! PSV seem fresh back from the Winter break, whilst AZ have the same problem of being unable to win whilst playing poorly. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
ADO Den Haag v VVV-Venlo
ADO and VVV both picked up precious wins last time out, and another six-pointer takes place in mid-week. ADO seem vastly improved thanks to the additions of the experienced Marko Vejinovic and Darryl Janmaat. Let’s see if that impact continues here to earn back-to-back wins. 0-0 | Tip: ADO double chance.
Fortuna Sittard v Sparta Rotterdam
Fortuna are in fantastic form! I think they’ll grab another positive result here. I was so disappointed by Sparta in their defeat to Feyenoord – so toothless. It’s a quick turnaround for this game on Wednesday, and I just think that Fortuna riding on a high will mean they keep putting points on the board. 2-1 | Tip: Fortuna double chance.
Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
Feyenoord are getting a reputation of a solid defensive unit who don’t unleash many attacking fireworks. It’s the way Dick Advocaat has to operate without the same riches as Ajax and PSV. And yet, they remain fully in the title race, with Marcos Senesi and Lutsharel Geertruida really standing out in their back four, and let’s not forget Nick Marsman in goal who has filled in expertly for first choice Justin Bijlow. 2-0 | Tip: Feyenoord -1.5 Asian handicap.
Thursday, 14th January
Heerenveen v RKC Waalwijk
A game between two out-of-sorts teams: Heerenveen winless in eight, RKC have lost their last four. The Frisians started the season excellently with some top quality performances from the likes of Joey Veerman and Henk Veerman. It seems that defensive errors are costing them dearly, and now they’re low on confidence. I think they’ll get back on track with a gritty performance. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
FC Twente v Ajax – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
You may remember that Twente have not long beaten Ajax in the reverse fixture only last month. Bizarrely, Twente have lost their last three at home (and performed awfully too), but have breezed to victory in their previous three away matches. Well then, back at home, let’s see whether they can turn the tables and produce some more high-quality attacking football that they are clearly capable of. Ajax’s high line is sure to present Twente’s front three with chances, whilst Ajax will know a win here (pretty or not) will be important to stave off the challenge of PSV and Feyenoord, with De Klassieker to come on Sunday! I think Ajax won’t be at their best, but will win. 0-2 | Tip: Both teams to score – no.
Willem II v FC Groningen
The situation is getting pretty dire for Willem II. Groningen visit Tilburg in great form, so I fear for the hosts. Against VVV, I thought that Willem II created several big chances, but poor finishing let them down. If they can pick themselves up mentally for this one, I can see a different outcome, even though Groningen will be tough opposition. 2-1 | Tip: Willem II double chance.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips
Week 14: 3/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 15: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips