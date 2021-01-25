Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Tuesday, 26th January
PEC Zwolle v Heracles Almelo
There were lots of average matches in the Eredivisie last weekend, and both of these sides were involved in that mediocrity. PEC Zwolle have Reza Ghoochannejhad to thank for their last win, whilst Heracles will be pleased with Ahmed Kutucu’s impact off then bench on his debut to set up Delano Burgzorg for a last-minute winner against Heerenveen. I anticipate further toing and froing here without much quality, but wouldn’t be surprised if Kutucu is important again. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
FC Emmen v PSV – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
I fear for Emmen here, but they do at least have more winnable games coming up. Sometimes, it can be a huge scalp like beating PSV on Tuesday that can kick-start a season; however, given how Emmen were totally dominated at home to Ajax earlier in the season, I can only see PSV strolling to victory. 1-3 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
FC Groningen v ADO Den Haag
Seeing as Groningen pride themselves on a strong defensive record, I reckon the home side here will keep things tight without a clean sheet in seven games. Against a woeful attacking side such as ADO, that should be straight forward. They’ll keep the ball and be patient. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Wednesday, 27th January
AZ Alkmaar v FC Utrecht
Things just got exciting for AZ after their victory over Feyenoord. I said recently that they would need to beat Feyenoord, PSV and Ajax to be back in the title hunt, and two of them have been slain so far. Of course, it matters little if you can’t beat the mid-table sides. Utrecht have been decent when playing the league’s best sides this season, and I think AZ might slip up. 1-1 | Tip: Utrecht double chance.
RKC Waalwijk v Fortuna Sittard
RKC performed admirably away at PSV on Saturday. If they can take that mindset into this game with Fortuna, the visitors will do well to take all three points back to Sittard. Fortuna are without suspended striker Sebastien Polter, so they’ll try to use pace on the counter-attack. I think this is a good opportunity for RKC to win three very big points against an in-form side. 1-0 | Tip: RKC draw no bet.
VVV-Venlo v Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse have remarkably picked up several narrow wins of late to keep themselves in the hunt for unlikely Eredivisie glory. You still suspect – given how narrow some of those victories have been – that a few slip-ups are on their way. I’m predicting VVV to produce a surprise here and slow the Vitesse parade. 2-1 | Tip: VVV double chance.
Heerenveen v Feyenoord – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
Heerenveen are going from bad to worse. Despite sitting ninth, their winless run has now lead to them being closer on points to VVV in 14th, than Twente in 7th. They just seem so flat. If a high-brow game such as this one can’t stir the players into action, then some serious thought needs to go into the futures of some of the squad. There are some liabilities in the Heerenveen first team, and whilst Johnny Jansen has begun to pull a couple of weeds from his first eleven, much work remains to be done. Feyenoord should win here, but I don’t think it’ll be pretty. 0-1 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Thursday, 28th January
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Twente
Sparta struggled to create chances at Utrecht last time out, whilst Twente found it tough-going without star winger Vaclav Cerny who is now a long-term absentee. For me, Twente seem a little short without a few first-teamers, so I can see this being decided by a solitary goal, or a draw. 1-1 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Ajax v Willem II – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
Another match-week in the Eredivisie comes to a close with Ajax expected to put a few goals past relegation-threatened Willem II. Many would agree that Ajax were again below-par in their game with Fortuna Sittard. It’s as though some players have lost interest, which is a massive shame for a team that are definitely the best the Netherlands can offer when they’re on form. It’s defeat after defeat for the Tilburgers though; I simply can’t see how they beat Ajax in Amsterdam despite how lacklustre the hosts have been at times. 2-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips
Week 14: 3/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 15: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results + 1/9 betting tips
Week 17: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 5/8 (1 void) betting tips
Week 18: 5/9 results and 3 correct scores + 4/9 betting tips
Michael always seems to have a downer on Sparta. Not sure why , I think they have been the surprise team of the season so far. Very entertaining and great to watch.