Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 5th February
Fortuna Sittard v Heracles Almelo
These two sides who meet on Friday have identical league records this season. Fortuna tend to score more and concede more though, and whenever you play Fortuna, you get sucked into an open game. Sjors Ultee’s men are one of the league’s form teams at the moment. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Saturday, 6th February
PSV v FC Twente – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
PSV will have been gutted to have lost ground on Ajax during the month of January. They picked up only one point from facing Ajax, AZ and Feyenoord. I don’t think that’ll affect the scoreline on Saturday, mind. Twente are winless in five and they haven’t netted at all in their last three. 3-1 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
PEC Zwolle v RKC Waalwijk
Surprisingly, PEC Zwolle’s last three matches have included a total of 14 goals. I wouldn’t expect such a high-scoring encounter this time. Should RKC wish to stay out of the bottom three, they will need to soon halt their run of nine games without a win; luckily, their next four games all present fantastic opportunities. PEC are without suspended Bram van Polen and I just think the visitors will pinch it. 0-1 | Tip: RKC double chance.
FC Emmen v AZ Alkmaar
It would be so typical of AZ’s season if Emmen win their first match of the campaign here. The Alkmaarders created enough chances against Ajax to get at least a point, but poor finishing and then poor game management saw them lose 0-3. Emmen have been nearing closer to a first victory. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem
Heerenveen have been trying a new, narrower 4-4-2 diamond formation, which may test Vitesse’s midfield. Are the wheels coming off Vitesse? Back-to-back dropped points for them. I think Heerenveen will be best off limiting Thomas Letsch’s men by defending deep and using their pace and technical players to produce chances and set pieces on the counter attack. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Sunday, 7th February
Ajax v FC Utrecht – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Without wishing to show bias, it would be nice for Ajax to lose here and keep the title race alive! Despite their flaws, Erik Ten Hag’s men survived a tough January of fixtures relatively unscathed. Utrecht seem to be back to their sub-top best; three wins in a row was only halted by a draw with PEC last weekend. It’s unlikely that the visitors will take any points against their rivals, but I think they’ll make it a good quality game. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Willem II v ADO Den Haag
After one big ‘six-pointer’ against Emmen, which they won, Willem II have another with ADO Den Haag. The away side are slowly improving with their new signings, but will that be enough to get out of the bottom three by the end of the season when Willem II are the club with the best players also marooned in that bottom four? That’s why I think this one is massive. Energised by the confidence of their last victory, I see the hosts winning here. 2-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
FC Groningen v Feyenoord – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
An exciting Sunday also features sixth versus fourth. A win for Groningen would put them within one point of their opponents. Feyenoord, of course, come into this having just beaten PSV, whilst Groningen were frustrated in their defeat at mid-table Heracles. Back at home, I see this being a good game and there are young players in this Groningen side who will love trying to impress against opposition like Feyenoord. 2-1 | Tip: Groningen double chance.
VVV-Venlo v Sparta Rotterdam
VVV are becoming all about Georgios Gioakoumakis. Let’s face it, he’s an average player having the goal-scoring year of his life. He’ll definitely make a big money transfer elsewhere in the summer. However, you always worry when the VVV defence may make their next mistake, and with a striker like Mario Engels chasing you down, I don’t think this’ll be a goalless encounter in Venlo. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips
Week 14: 3/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 15: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results + 1/9 betting tips
Week 17: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 5/8 (1 void) betting tips
Week 18: 5/9 results and 3 correct scores + 4/9 betting tips
Week 19: 6/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 20: 2/9 results and 1 correct scores + 2/9 betting tips