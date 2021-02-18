Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 19th February
Willem II v FC Utrecht
Willem II are now a concerning six points from safety. They do, however, have that game in hand against also relegation-threatened ADO Den Haag. Facing Utrecht at this point of the season is much more difficult than in the Autumn. Under René Hake, I can now give plenty more positive words than I could when Hake first took over. Clearly he has had time to work with his squad, who do mention to the media how much they trust him. After this, Utrecht will continue to have a say in the relegation battle, with ADO, Emmen and RKC all to come too within their next six games. With some wins, Utrecht will be back amongst the top seven, which is where they targetted to finish as a minimum back in August. The squad is back fit and they’re playing with more oomph. I’m saying a draw because I was also impressed with Willem II’s first half away at Feyenoord (before they crumbled). 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Saturday, 20th February
FC Emmen v PEC Zwolle
This is yet another fantastic chance for Emmen to earn their first win of the season. We can all say now that Emmen will be relegated because, even though they have improved lately, they have been so low on confidence that they can’t see out that draw or gamble enough to get that vital win. Zwolle were poor at Groningen last weekend; I thought they were lacking energy and they were particularly sloppy in possession. If they win, it won’t be convincing. 1-1 | Tip: Emmen +1 Asian handicap.
VVV-Venlo v AZ Alkmaar
VVV are slowly becoming a more entertaining side, so they will probably try to play on the front foot against AZ. The space that leaves really suits AZ. I have been critical of the Alkmaarders recently, but if their forward players can bring that assured cutting edge, they will go back to winning games with threes and fours. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Fortuna Sittard v ADO Den Haag
Manager Sjors Ultee says that should Fortuna wish to be amongst the top teams in the Eredivisie, then they simply must win this game. That’s a nice way of complimenting his side, but also putting the pressure on his squad to continue their fine winning form; the turn-around has been extraordinary under Ultee, but I did predict at the start of the season that they would be completely clear of relegation and a good shout for the top half. 2-0 | Tip: Fortuna team goals +1.5.
Sunday, 21st February
FC Twente v Feyenoord – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
With their win over Vitesse, Twente have restored confidence before facing Feyenoord. They were very dangerous on the counter-attack, so Feyenoord should probably set up deep and frustrate the Tukkers, then go for the kill themselves. Orkun Kokcu enjoyed a nice little cameo as he steps up his return to the Feyenoord first team, and his energy in midfield could be what Dick Advocaat’s men have been needing. The collapse in the cup at Heerenveen was embarrassing, so fans will be eagerly anticipating a response from the players. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Heerenveen v FC Groningen
Groningen are playing with much more belief at the moment. The exuberance that Tomas Suslov gave in his first-half performance last Saturday and the confidence that Jorgen Strand Larsen showed whilst holding the ball up for his teammates will mean they’re far less likey to be nervous against local rivals Heerenveen. The Frisians though could have their best performances ahead of them; Lasse Schone’s arrival in midfield could be an exciting prospect next to Joey Veerman and Siem de Jong. Groningen don’t score many, and despite their great defensive record, I can see Heerenveen scoring. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
RKC Waalwijk v Heracles Almelo
RKC were delighted to scrape their win against Emmen last time out, whilst Heracles showed once more they’re on an upward curve despite losing to Ajax. I think the visitors will earn a rare away victory. They have some nice technical players who will get round the RKC defence. 0-2 | Tip: Away win.
PSV v Vitesse Arnhem – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Once Olivier Boscagli came off against Olympiacos on Thursday, PSV fell apart. Timo Baumgartl did not give a performance worthy of the PSV shirt; he was all over the place. Positives for PSV on that Europa League showing ahead of this one? Eran Zahavi and Donyell Malen are in great form, plus Mario Gotze is on his way to full fitness. Vitesse arrive in Eindhoven winless in four, and with an eye now on trying to win the Dutch Cup having reached the semi-finals. Vitesse from earlier on in the season would have won here. Neither side will be at their best. 2-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Ajax v Sparta Rotterdam – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Sparta have only picked up two points from the last available fifteen. Manager Henk Fraser has noted a lack of creativity from his side and their inability to surround their strikers to win second balls. That means the ball is going straight back to the opposition when they decide to employ a more ‘long ball’ game. Against Ajax, the ball will come back with some vigour. They’ll play the first half with great confidence after beating Lille. They’ll score early enough and see the game out comfortably. 2-0 | Tip: Ajax winning at HT and FT.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips
Week 14: 3/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 15: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results + 1/9 betting tips
Week 17: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 5/8 (1 void) betting tips
Week 18: 5/9 results and 3 correct scores + 4/9 betting tips
Week 19: 6/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 20: 2/9 results and 1 correct scores + 2/9 betting tips
Week 21: *snow cancellations – 1/5 results + 2/5 betting tips
Week 22: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores + 7/9 betting tips