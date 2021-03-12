Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Saturday, 13th March
Willem II v Heerenveen
Five points from three has narrowed the gap to safety for Willem II. This game is a great opportunity to continue that momentum. I would say Heerenveen’s best way of winning this match is to attack the hosts down the flanks, but Heerenveen are quite a narrow team with their new set-up. Because of that, if Willem II can keep it tight, they’ll win this. 1-1 | Tip: Willem II double chance.
ADO Den Haag v Heracles Almelo
For fellow strugglers ADO, this is also a big chance to reach safety. I’m not so optimistic for Den Haag though. I think they’re doomed, and I have probably been very pessimistic about them all season too. Their January signings were a brief flash in the pan. And so, for this reason, I’m going totally against logic and backing a home win. Heracles are your typical mid-table side: inconsistent with flashes of brilliance and sheer mediocrity. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
FC Groningen v FC Emmen
Emmen make up the three teams in the bottom three; they definitely have the toughest fixture of the weekend of those currently occupying the relegation spots. In this mini derby, I anticipate Emmen to arrive with some confidence, but Groningen will shut them down and try to play on the visitors’ weaknesses. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
AZ Alkmaar v FC Twente
I thought AZ looked good in patches in their defeat to Vitesse last weekend. It meant they lost ground trying to chase second place, but despite their loss to table rivals Vitesse, third place looks pretty secure at the moment. Teun Koopmeiners continues to be an absolute presence in the side, and Myron Boadu has been stretching opposition defences much better too. Twente will need a very good night to earn a result in Alkmaar; I don’t see it happening. 3-0 | Tip: AZ -1.5 Asian handicap.
Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
Sparta arrested their slide of eight without a win by beating VVV in mid-week, thus easing their relegation fears. RKC are a tough team to predict since their improvement; they’re looking like they may well stay up this season despite everyone else’s opinions. Score draw. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Sunday, 14th March
VVV-Venlo v Fortuna Sittard
VVV have now suffered seven league defeats in a row, leaving them only four points above the bottom three. Meanwhile, it is now three defeats in five for Fortuna, but that paints a poor picture of how well they’ve actually been playing. Plus, they’re often so much better against sides below them in the table. It will be fascinating to see which way this one goes. Should VVV lose, the pressure is really on, but they do have top scorer Georgios Giakoumakis back from injury. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Utrecht v Vitesse Arnhem – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 1
Vitesse have Matus Bero and Oussama Tannane suspended for this one, but Richedly Bazoer is back following his ban from the squad. Utrecht were fortunate to receive a last-minute penalty last weekend against RKC, which they shouldn’t have been awarded. However, their win does give them hope of a Europa Conference League place for next season, with the play-offs looking tricky to navigate this year, such is the quality of the sides in contention. I think Vitesse will miss Tannane’s creativity and Bero’s industrialism too much. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
PSV v Feyenoord – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 1
This one is the big match of the weekend, with eight points between PSV in second to Feyenoord in fifth. This, therefore, is the last chance for Feyenoord to strive for second place and a Champions League ticket. At the moment, I can only see one winner: PSV. Feyenoord have been slow and steady in recent weeks, netting some nice goals, but they have struggled when put under any kind of meaningful pressure by the opposition. It seems as though if they go through a tricky five or ten minutes in a match, they concede a goal. PSV also have lots of quality in attack: Donyell Malen is the best overall striker in the league, Eran Zahavi is on fire, and Noni Madueke returned from injury with a goal last weekend. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v Ajax – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
PEC Zwolle hired Art Langeler to become their new head coach this week. I think Langeler will have an immediate impact on the players given how poor and sloppy they had become under John Stegeman. Could Ajax fall flat after another Europa League win? They’ve been on an astonishing run in 2021, and they were very dominant in their win over Young Boys on Thursday, so I have to go for an Ajax win. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
