Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Robben nearing Groningen retur... Arjen Robben has resumed training with Groningen and could be ...

Schmidt: Gakpo can become a to... PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt also enjoyed Cody Gakpo's performance ...

Marsman set to leave Feyenoord... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman is set ...

Jansen to remain AZ Alkmaar he... Pascal Jansen is the new head coach of AZ Alkmaar ...

Eiting set for Huddersfield re... Carel Eiting is closing in on a return to fitness ...

Blind set to miss the rest of ... Daley Blind is now a doubt for the European Championships ...