Saturday, 3rd April
VVV-Venlo v FC Groningen
Jos Luhukay didn’t get off to the start he wanted with a defeat against PEC Zwolle a fortnight ago. Having had another two weeks with his squad, let’s see if anything changes. Groningen will also have wanted two weeks to right some wrongs after a poor 3-1 defeat at RKC. VVV matches have involved over four goals per game on average this season, so let’s bet on goals. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Willem II v AZ Alkmaar
Willem II are five unbeaten in their quest to reach survival. With only six games remaining after this, the pressure is still on to achieve results in each of the final fixtures. Obviously facing AZ is a very tricky proposition, with the visitors having beaten PSV again before the international break. I think AZ’s midfield will greatly have the upper hand and it’s all about whether Myron Boadu can use his pace against the Tilburgers’ gangly centre-backs. 0-2 | Tip: AZ team goals +1.5.
FC Twente v Vitesse Arnhem
Twente have been on a dodgy run of form, but they should have beaten Heerenveen with the fantastic chances they had. Vitesse boss Thomas Letsch is trying out different combinations of his small squad in these final games of the season. His side are still performing above expectations, but they have found it difficult to keep up the kind of form expected to keep them in the hunt for a top three place. They’re still only three points off second, but I don’t see them pulling a series of wins together with the cup final also looming. 1-0 | Tip: Twente double chance.
Sparta Rotterdam v PEC Zwolle
A mid-table fixture. Abdou Harroui is the type of magical player who could shine here. Both sides are rather attritional towards their opposition; Sparta in particular seem to rely upon set pieces. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Sunday, 4th April
Feyenoord v Fortuna Sittard – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Feyenoord were poor against Emmen before the international period, in what was an extension of a run of only one win in seven. Fortuna didn’t carry enough goal threat in their defeat to Utrecht. I think Fortuna will step it up again though on Sunday. Surely Feyenoord will return to winning ways, but any result wouldn’t surprise me here. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
ADO Den Haag v FC Utrecht
With only two wins all season, and none at home so far, you’d be crazy to back ADO to win against Utrecht. The visitors are quite sound defensively, and I can’t see who from the home side is going to cause them any trouble. 0-2 | Tip: Away win.
PSV v Heracles Almelo – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
PSV’s season has been in turmoil since getting knocked out of Europe and suffering yet another winless topper against one of Ajax, Feyenoord or AZ. Roger Schmidt is going to be given time to rebuild his side for next season, but I don’t see that being enough at the moment. I think it’s a disaster waiting to happen. I do think they’ll win on Sunday though. Keep an eye on Heracles’ American midfielder Luca de la Torre, who has been catching the eye in recent weeks as a player who is growing all the time into Eredivisie football. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
FC Emmen v RKC Waalwijk
Emmen are on an upward curve, but they need to win two or three on the bounce to be in with a chance of surviving relegation with so few fixtures left. RKC look like a winnable game, but they’re playing some good stuff. I think this could be a crucial chance missed for Emmen. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Heerenveen v Ajax – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Heerenveen have some very talented players, but it’s not really clicked for them for some weeks now. For Ajax, they have no Daley Blind following his injury whilst playing for the Netherlands, and they have a Europa League quarter final versus Roma on Thursday. What should be a routine victory for Ajax will probably be made difficult by several factors. , but Ajax will still be well and truly clear at the top of the Eredivisie, whatever happens. 1-1 | Tip: Over 1.5 goals.
