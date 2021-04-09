Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
Friday, 9th April
Vitesse Arnhem v ADO Den Haag
Vitesse were so dominant against Twente last time out, but they needed a contentious last-minute penalty to secure a victory. They’re very much in the race for second place still, even if their fixture list is the least kind out of them, PSV and AZ, who are all gunning for the second Champions League spot. ADO were so dreadful in their defeat to Utrecht. They’ve slipped to bottom of the table, and their static defending was shocking considering how other teams above them have started winning. I think whilst ADO will improve for this one, it won’t be enough. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Saturday, 10th April
Heracles Almelo v Willem II
Willem II are fighting for survival. A shame then that they didn’t perform at all when they lost to ten-man AZ last weekend. Heracles didn’t play well either in their 3-0 loss to PSV. Some of their key players were unable to step it up against top opposition. They’ll be able to get at Willem II, and the Tilburgers will also improve in this one. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Fortuna Sittard v FC Emmen
I mentioned this previously: Fortuna still have an outside chance of making the European play-offs in May. They’re good at getting those 2-0/2-1 victories against sides around and below them in the table. Four defeats from five have halted their march towards the top eight, and Emmen are on a meteoric rise in their last-minute bid to escape relegation – unbeaten in six. Emmen are playing with so much more attacking confidence at the moment that it is very difficult to predict the outcome here. Given how Fortuna fell flat against Feyenoord last Sunday, I will plump for Emmen. 1-2 | Tip: Emmen double chance.
AZ Alkmaar v Sparta Rotterdam
AZ are missing Teun Koopmeiners in this match which they simply need to win if they want second place. Against Willem II, they played without Koopmeiners and only with ten man for almost the entire 90 minutes, but they were relatively sound, with players such as Fredrik Midtsjo stepping up and producing a masterclass in midfield. 2-0 | Tip: AZ -1.5 Asian handicap.
PEC Zwolle v FC Twente
PEC Zwolle will have been glad to have Slobodan Tedic back in form for the end of the season. His reintroduction up front seems to have added vigour to their forward line. One win in thirteen doesn’t sound good at all for Twente, and I don’t see them turning it on for the three points in Zwolle either. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Sunday, 11th April
FC Utrecht v Feyenoord – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
This could be an early staging of the Europa Conference League play-off final at the end of May. Both these teams will be pining for European football for next season, and both seemed destined to fight it out in the play-offs, sitting seventh and fifth respectively. Utrecht look much the stronger team at the minute; they look together and full of goals. Their midfield is also singing right now, with Adam Maher yet again the understated hero. Feyenoord will need to spring a surprise on the counter attack and try to isolate the Utrecht centre-backs to create chances. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
VVV-Venlo v PSV – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
VVV have now suffered nine defeats in a row; they look so pale offensively. Of course, they do have Georgios Giakoumakis as their striker, but he looks frustrated feeding off scraps, with no creative wingers or midfielders providing any sort of regular threat or service to him. PSV should be lapping up the goals as goal difference could be decisive in the race for second. They’re also very good against the lower sides in the league. 0-4 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
FC Groningen v Heerenveen
Whenever a northern derby comes around, both of these sides are usually nicely positioned around the European play-off places. This time, Groningen are sitting pretty in sixth, but there is a yawning gap developing down to their neighbours Heerenveen in tenth. With the way the fixtures have been worked this season, these sides only met in Friesland seven games ago, with a 1-1 draw the score then. Groningen created more opportunities to win though, and they’re currently on a run of only one goal conceded on home turf in their last five games. You have to fancy Groningen to stay robust in defence, and try to pinch a goal through the returned Jorgen Strand Larsen, who will need to be carefully marshalled by Heerenveen’s Pawel Bochniewicz. 1-0 | Tip: Home win.
RKC Waalwijk v Ajax – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
RKC still need points to avoid the bottom three, but this won’t be their chance to get them, even with Ajax feeling the relative unimportance of this fixture following their match with Roma only three days previous. RKC are a technical team, which suits Ajax’s players perfectly to outplay them and score some early goals. 0-3 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
