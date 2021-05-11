Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
Thursday, 13th May
Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
Heracles – despite having no spectators in the ground – still present as a better side at home. They have only suffered one defeat in nine in Almelo. Meanwhile, Feyenoord have only picked up one point from their last three games, and have had a man sent off in each of those. It’s not looking good for Feyenoord fans at the moment. A punishing campaign for supporters is being compounded by some tepid performances and poor decision making from Dick Advocaat. However, I think they might turn it around slightly here. 0-1 | Tip: Feyenoord draw no bet.
Fortuna Sittard v Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse have failed to score in four of their last six matches. They’re pretty certain of their fourth-placed finish now, which gives them a qualifying spot for the Europa Conference League next season, but they will need to strengthen their squad. Fortuna don’t really do draws, and they’re good odds to win this one (3/1), so whilst it’s brave, that is my tip as I think they’ll give their visitors too many problems. 2-1 | Tip: Home win.
RKC Waalwijk v FC Twente
RKC stopped the rot and got an important point last time out by holding relegation rivals VVV. It would be sad, but I think Twente’s bad run is going to continue here and we might see Ron Jans having to step down from his role as Twente boss this summer. I think he’s had a very good managerial career, but you have to look at Twente’s extremely poor second half to the season. It all seemed to go downhill following Vaclav Cerny’s injury. Defender Julio Pleguezuelo has also been out since Feburary. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Utrecht
Sparta putting themselves into the final qualifying spot for the European play-offs was staggering to see. They have earnt four wins from five and now face Utrecht and Heerenveen in their last two matches to secure what would be an unexpected finish to the campaign for Henk Fraser’s men – a great achievement if they can make it. Utrecht should have the better of this game, but they have struggled to create many clear cut chances in recent matches. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
FC Emmen v Heerenveen
It was quite shocking that Emmen lost so heavily to Groningen last time out. They have another chance to get three vital points here though against mid-table Heerenveen. The visitors are likely to have Joey Veerman and Henk Veerman starting again here following their recent positive Covid tests, who will be difficult tests for Emmen’s defence. I think Heerenveen may be too strong here if they stick with the five-man defence and the two Veermans start. 1-2 | Tip: Heerenveen double chance.
ADO Den Haag v Willem II
All of a sudden, ADO are only three points away from Willem II (and safety). Their inferior goal difference though means that they will need to beat the Tilburgers and will also need a result on the final day to have the chance of survival. I think this one comes down to which team will hold their nerve on the day. I really didn’t expect them to win either of their last two, but ADO have been liberated by their poor season to beat Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle, so I think that has taken some of the weight off their shoulders, which Willem II have been feeling all season. 2-0 | Tip: ADO double chance.
Ajax v VVV-Venlo – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
In short, Ajax will win this match. The difference between these two teams has been gaping this season, and I’m sure I don’t need to remind you of the score the last time these two met in the league… VVV are fighting for survival, but they need to hope results go their way on Thursday so they can go all out to beat Emmen on Sunday. If Ajax go crazy, this could be another very crushing experience for an exceptionally leaky defence. 5-0 | Tip: Ajax -2.5 Asian handicap.
PSV v PEC Zwolle – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
With PSV focussed on second spot, and PEC Zwolle with nothing to play for, this should be a straight forward victory for PSV once Zwolle have tired a little. Should PSV take the lead, PEC won’t put up too much of a fight, and PSV will ease to victory – most likely. 2-0 | Tip: PSV team goals +1.5.
FC Groningen v AZ Alkmaar
AZ have the trickier fixture of the two teams gunning for second. Arjen Robben graced the football field on Sunday to lay on two assists in a 0-4 victory. Let’s see whether he can step it up for AZ, where he will face up against Dutch international left-back Owen Wijndal. I think this could be a close game; Groningen are usually a tight team to play against, and AZ have struggled for fluency without their best players fully fit. 1-1 | Tip: Groningen +1 Asian handicap.
