Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 22nd October
Willem II v Fortuna Sittard
Willem II face Fortuna who earnt such a vital win last Saturday. From what I’ve seen of both sides lately, I will back the home side to win this one fairly comfortably. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Saturday, 23rd October
FC Utrecht v Heerenveen
I think Utrecht will respond to last weekend’s humiliation at AZ by beating Heerenveen. The away side here weren’t too bad against Ajax, I think they gave as good as they had. They should try to exploit the lack of pace behind the Utrecht back-line with Anthony Musaba, but Henk Veerman doesn’t offer any of that quality himself to give Utrecht too many headaches. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
PEC Zwolle v Heracles Almelo
You just knew that PEC Zwolle would come out fighting at PSV despite being bottom with only one point. In the end, they lost 3-1, but a promising performance which was full of spirit and hard work, and not of a team you would expect were bottom of the pile. Heracles were a bit poor defensively in their 4-2 defeat to Go Ahead, and it’s about time PEC got a win. I still think Zwolle are in deep trouble, mind. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
RKC Waalwijk v Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta should have beaten Groningen at home with some guilt-edge chances spurned. After nine games, both sides have only enjoyed one win each so far, and this is a great chance for one of these sides to push on. I’m going to go with Sparta. 1-2 | Tip: RKC or Sparta to win double chance.
Sunday, 24th October
FC Twente v NEC Nijmegen
Both of these teams were involved in feisty affairs last weekend. Twente’s crowd is always a massive boost to them, but NEC won’t have to try and break down a containing low block which they faced against Vitesse. I’m swaying towards Twente. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Cambuur v Feyenoord
Despite losing at Fortuna last time out, I think Cambuur were able to play that game with little pressure, given the start they have made in the Eredivisie. By enjoying their football, they can get some surprise results in games like this one. Feyenoord’s Marcos Senesi was partly at fault for both goals his side conceded against RKC last Saturday, and the Feyenoord team will be expended slightly after facing a tough fixture against Union Berlin on Thursday. I think they may drop points here, but I will predict an entertaining, narrow Feyenoord win. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Vitesse Arnhem v Go Ahead Eagles
Vitesse have struggled in games where they’re expected to break the opposition down, but I do expect them to get three points here, albeit in an attritional way. Despite an excellent, historic win over Tottenham on Thursday, they haven’t been all that fun to watch this season, but they are starting to churn out results as they look to compete on three fronts. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Ajax v PSV
Such a pivotal game to play mind games on the opponent’s title-race chances. This works a lot better in Ajax’s favour: they are at home, they are excelling in Europe, and PSV need to avoid defeat to prevent a miserable week. So the pressure is really on Roger Schmidt’s side going into this, and they have had two games less of rest in preparation. Of course, all of these points work in Ajax’s favour, which is why I am predicting them to win this mammoth match. I hope PSV can bring back that excitement which they brought at the beginning of the campaign, when they beat Ajax 0-4 in Amsterdam in the Dutch Super Cup. Anything’s possible, but Ajax are the favourites – Martinez, Antony and Haller were all class in beating Dortmund. 3-1 | Tip: Home win.
FC Groningen v AZ
Danny Buijs is trying to get things right with his new team. It’s going to be a frustrating season for Groningen, and I think AZ won’t be too phased by their Thursday European game. Jesper Karlsson is really upping his game lately; I think he could make the difference again. I’ll go with a draw. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void