Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 5th November
FC Twente v Heracles Almelo
I tipped Twente to do well at PSV last weekend, and they had a very good first half; they were able to find Michel Vlap in some very dangerous areas, yielding two goals in Eindhoven. Clearly the problem is their lack of protection in front of the back four. Heracles were much better defensively as they held Ajax to 0-0 draw. Some have pointed towards their astroturf pitch being the reason for that, but I think they did manage to frustrate Ajax very well, and they created just as many big opportunities themselves to win the game. This derby should be a good game as always, and I fancy Heracles to get at least a point. 1-1 | Tip: Heracles double chance.
Saturday, 6th November
NEC Nijmegen v Heerenveen
NEC brushed aside Groningen in their last game, despite having no supporters in the stands due to the recent stand collapse. This time it’s a home game against Groningen’s rivals, Heerenveen, who I think will be a tad more difficult to beat. A tricky one to predict, but I don’t see NEC winning again so comfortably, so a competitive game is in store. 2-2 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Willem II v Sparta Rotterdam
I’m surprised to see both of these sides at the ends of the table that they currently reside. Willem II have had a noticeable drop off since their excellent start though, and Sparta are desperate for points. I think this is the beginning of a revival for Henk Fraser’s men. 0-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v Cambuur
PEC Zwolle took the lead at AZ last time out just like they did at PSV the week before; yet again though they let the lead slip, which I think is less down to a ‘terrible defence’ and more because the quality of the sides they have been up against have been so good. Zwolle have been carving out opportunities too lately which they really struggled with in the early weeks. This game is another big opportunity for three points, just like it was when they beat Heracles. 2-1 | Tip: PEC double chance.
Sunday, 7th November
FC Groningen v RKC Waalwijk
Danny Buijs may start feeling the pressure if his side don’t win against RKC. This is a must-win match to get his side out of danger this early in the season and give the players some confidence that they can get back into the top half of the table come the end of the campaign. Like I have said recently, Groningen are struggling with the number of player changes from the summer, and their rebuilding is taking longer than expected. I have to say though, I do think their quality players have been replaced by some mediocrity. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Fortuna Sittard v PSV
PSV have been suffering some injuries and travelled back from Monaco on Thursday night. Fortuna are a few steps below their opponents in terms of quality, but given their predicament at the bottom of the table, they will sense an opportunity here. I think there will be goals and Fortuna will give it a go, but PSV will just edge it, I think. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar
Playing on Thursday will have impacted both of these sides, given that they don’t have too many other options to freshen things up on Sunday. Feyenoord are on a high after beating Union Berlin in Germany, and AZ have won seven of their last eight. The quality forwards that AZ used to have would thrive against opposition like Feyenoord, but this is a test to see whether they can be as effective on the counter attack. I think Feyenoord will narrowly win. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Vitesse v FC Utrecht
Vitesse have an excellent away record, but have struggled at home, particularly after a Thursday European match. Utrecht are a very strong side this season. Check out our conversation with Vitesse manager Thomas Letsch after their defeat to Tottenham here. 1-2 | Tip: Away win.
Ajax v Go Ahead Eagles
Even though Ajax have dropped points a couple of times this season, I don’t see this as being one of their ‘off-days’. Go Ahead were well-prepared when they faced Feyenoord in De Kuip in August, but you need another level of effort and luck when you play Ajax in Amsterdam. 3-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results | 4/9 betting tips