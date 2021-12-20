Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Tuesday, 21st December
Vitesse Arnhem v PEC Zwolle
Vitesse tried to see out the game (as they do this season) by sitting back once they had the lead at Sparta. It didn’t work though I think this is an easier game though than mid-week and they’ll have the quality to see it through despite having an exhausted squad. 3-1 | Tip: Home win.
AZ Alkmaar v FC Groningen
AZ seem to still be on an upward trajectory. They have just won six games on the spin, four of which have been at home. This should be another winnable game. Groningen don’t create many chances in games, but the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen and Cyriel Ngonge can be efficient with the opportunities they do get. 2-1 | Tip: Home win.
Wednesday, 22nd December
Willem II v NEC Nijmegen
Eight defeats in a row and eleven without a win shows just how poor Willem II have been. They battle to stay in games but then seem to concede too many goals after the hour mark as their resistance fades. They’re not controlling possession in games and they’re no longer a threat on the break. Mid-table NEC present a good chance to get back on track; however, the visitors showed good quality to beat Go Ahead at the weekend so I think they’ll beat tough to beat. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Heerenveen v Feyenoord
Heerenveen owe much of their victory at Cambuur on Sunday to an early red card decision in their favour. Feyenoord, of course, lost De Klassieker on the same day. Arne Slot can take credit for the fact his side have probably only been outplayed once this season (away at Utrecht). Their matches have either been very competitive or they have dominated their opposition – and the Ajax game was no different because their rivals created very few opportunities. They’ll have lots of the ball again on Wednesday, so it’s up to the forward players to net their chances this time. 0-2 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Heracles Almelo v Cambuur
Heracles finally found their scoring boots as they defeated Groningen 4-2 last time out. Cambuur are a tricky opponent to face because they play to win – in fact, they have taken no draws at all so far this season such is their attacking approach. I think Heracles will be full of confidence after their previous win. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Ajax v Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna have improved recently and have picked up four points from their last two games. They continue to be a relatively open side to play against though, and even if they set up to defend against Ajax, I’m not sure they can keep their Amsterdam hosts quiet for very long. 5-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
FC Utrecht v FC Twente
Seventh meets fourth in a battle of the sub-top in the Eredivisie. Utrecht have fallen away from their top three challenge and are out of the Dutch Cup, which will undoubtedly add some pressure to manager René Hake. Twente have risen above their opponents in the table and they are through to the next round in the cup, which is above expectations for Ron Jans. Although the odds favour a home win, Twente are playing well. 1-1 | Tip: Twente double chance.
Thursday, 23rd December
PSV v Go Ahead Eagles
Full focus will be on PSV winning this final game before a Winter break in which they can get players fit and recovered ready for another intense batch of games in the New Year. Being ‘Winter Champion’ brings great confidence, and this season has certainly delivered already in terms of title-race twists and turns; I certainly didn’t expect PSV to be top by the half-way point! In my view, I think PSV will drop points and Ajax will win it in the end – not here though. 3-0 | Tip: PSV to lead at half time and full time.
Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
The final Eredivisie game of 2021 carries quite a bit of weight as far as the relegation battle is concerned. Potentially a six-pointer. RKC won’t want to lose so as to keep their distance to the bottom three, whilst Sparta know they can battle their way to a win. I think it will be the home side that win an attritional game; they take pride in a no-nonsense style to make up for their lack of quality. 1-0 | Tip: Home win.
