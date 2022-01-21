Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round. For a more comprehensive piece on the weekend, including betting tips for each match, visit Michael’s extended predictions piece on Andy’s Football Tips by clicking here.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 22nd January
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Groningen
You could see how the Winter break has refreshed Vitesse, who seemed quite composed, yet not spectacular, as they won away at Feyenoord. Groningen have been so poor that I don’t see how they score the goals against this solid Vitesse back five. 1-0 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
AZ Alkmaar v Cambuur
Earlier in the season, AZ outclassed Cambuur. Cambuur’s attacking style will match AZ well again and the hosts will create plenty of chances. 3-1 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle
Heerenveen, who are becoming a boring team to watch, are now also without Joey Veerman, and it painfully shows. Hopefully they’ll have an extra midfielder to add before the January transfer window closes. PEC Zwolle won only their second game of the season last Friday. Winning games like this one is the position they now find themselves in. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them earn a positive result. 1-1 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
Willem II v FC Twente
Now ten losses in a row in all competitions, Willem II are feeling the gravity of the situation they’re in. Their football is too half-hearted; there’s no quality or extra bit of pace or strength to earn them goals to get results. Twente striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel admitted himself that Twente’s football must ultimately improve, but he is happy that they are able to grind out results as a team, that has them in a tightly packed race for European places. Unless something drastic changes for the home side, Twente should win this. 1-2 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
Sunday, 23rd January
NEC Nijmegen v Feyenoord
Many of the games in the Netherlands are showing just how much the fans are missing. NEC are no different, having had the stadium collapse then fresh Covid restrictions. Rogier Meijer’s men continue to be solid defensively, which they will rely upon for the visit of Feyenoord. I think they will frustrate their illustrious visitors, who may find it hard to bounce back from a shock defeat to Vitesse, which harms their title chances. 0-1 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
PSV v Ajax
The big tie of this Eredivisie match week. PSV hold the slim advantage at the top of the Eredivisie. The ‘six-pointer’ is a huge game for coach Roger Schmidt to manage. His record against top sides is appalling; the reason why his PSV side sit top is because of a glut of late goals against mid-table opposition that have ensured they rarely slip up. A draw suits PSV better, but Ajax will travel to Eindhoven with an intention of winning, rather than keeping it tight. The difference, for me, is that Ajax have been defensively so resolute, and have so much threat from wide play, that PSV would have to pull out one excellent performance to get a positive result. 1-2 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
Heracles Almelo v Go Ahead Eagles
Controversially, Rai Vloet returned for Heracles last weekend (whilst being embroiled in a drink-drive court case), but he has now been cast aside . Go Ahead Eagles have only scoed twice in their previous eight league games, so this game will most likely be low on quality and chances. 2-0 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Utrecht
Adrián Dalmau scored on his Sparta debut last weekend, and he is set to face up against his former team in only his second appearance since leaving Utrecht this month. With Utrecht on the slide down the table, Dalmau will be keen to rub salt into the wounds of his ex-employers given how much time he had to spend on the bench. I couldn’t believe Utrecht were so awful against Ajax. I expected to see a reaction, but perhaps their lack of preparation before returning from the Winter break showed – two games were cancelled due to covid outbreaks. 1-0 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
RKC Waalwijk v Fortuna Sittard
This is a key relegation fight game as RKC know that avoiding defeat keeps them ticking along nicely above the relegation zone, whilst Fortuna are now entering a run of winnable games. The Sittard side showed lots of quality and fight against AZ on Sunday, and they were unfortunate not to come away with at least a point. Mats Seuntjens looked particularly dangerous but missed a big opportunity near the end in a 1-2 loss. Fortuna have more craft, but RKC have the pragmatism. 1-2 | Tip: All betting tips now available from Michael on Andy’s betting tips.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 12: 4/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips
Week 14: 5/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 15: 4/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results and 1 correct score | 5/9 betting tips
Week 17: 5 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 18: 6/9 results and 2 correct scores | 8/9 betting tips
Week 19: 3 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips