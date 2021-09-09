Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Saturday, 11th September
FC Twente v FC Utrecht
Twente have not enjoyed the start they wanted given the investment they made. Meanwhile, for Utrecht, seven points from nine is an excellent return. Twente will make this one competitive in front of home support, and it’s one that could easily swing either way. 2-1 | Tip: Over 1.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v Ajax
I saw this poor start coming for PEC Zwolle. I really don’t see how they can match the level of some of the other clubs above them in the table this season. Clubs like RKC, NEC and Fortuna have strengthened really well this summer, whilst Zwolle have not. There’s surely only one outcome to predict here given the gulf in class is so big. 0-4 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Cambuur Leeuwarden v Go Ahead Eagles
Both newly promoted clubs enjoyed good home wins in their previous fixture. You can already see that Cambuur are going to go out and attack teams this season. 2-1 | Tip: Home win.
AZ Alkmaar v PSV
If AZ can play some of the intense football we saw against Celtic in that second leg, I think PSV will face a big test here. AZ have beaten the Eindhoven side in both previous meetings in Alkmaar, and over the years, these games involve multiple goals. Whilst AZ continue to develop their new-look side, PSV have impressed with their attacking football too. I think PSV win this because AZ will really feel the loss of Teun Koopmeiners in games of this magnitude. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Sunday, 12th September
NEC Nijmegen v Willem II
I think NEC will make it three wins on the bounce here. Willem II have bounced back from a terrible defeat to Feyenoord to win back-to-back games with two clean sheets themselves though, so both sides will be feeling confident. I think home advantage will matter here in a competitive game. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Sparta Rotterdam v Fortuna Sittard
Sparta have not reached the levels seen towards the end of last season. They have four very winnable games coming up: this one, NEC (home), PEC (away), and Cambuur (home), in which to change things. I was impressed with Fortuna a couple of weeks back against RKC (2-2 draw). Defensively, they need Ivo Pinto and George Cox back in, which will help them see out games in which they’ve scored twice. Mats Seuntjens is back to playing as a striker this season, and he was excellent in setting up one and scoring one last time out. 0-1 | Tip: Fortuna double chance.
RKC Waalwijk v Vitesse Arnhem
From what I’ve seen of RKC Waalwijk so far, I think they will be safe from relegation. There’s a sprinkling of quality now in the side, and new manager Joseph Oosting hasn’t done much wrong up until now. Vitesse put a lot of energy into qualifying for the Europa Conference League, so injuries and poor results in the Eredivisie have followed. Hopefully the two-week international break will have given the squad a chance to re-energise. 1-1 | Tip: RKC double chance.
FC Groningen v Heerenveen
This derby will always be better with fans! Both northern sides made deadline day transfers, with Groningen raiding Sweden for young players, and Heerenveen loaning Nicolas Madsen and Anthony Musaba. Overall, I think Frisians Heerenveen have enjoyed the better transfer window, especially since they have kept Joey Veerman. On the other hand, the home side here this weekend have lost Gabriel Gudmundsson and Azor Matusiwa, who were both key players (despite claiming good fees for both). Long term, Groningen will be more than fine, but the away side should smell blood. 1-2 | Tip: Heerenveen double chance.
Feyenoord v Heracles Almelo
Match postponed until December due to Feyenoord’s Conference League game on Tuesday. X-X | Tip: n/a
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips