Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 17th September
Sparta Rotterdam v NEC Nijmegen
Sparta were efficient with the chances they created as they won their first game of the season against Fortuna last Sunday. NEC meanwhile were very unfortunate not to beat 10-man Willem II. The visitors have had a great start to the season, and I don’t see them being beaten in Rotterdam, given the way they’ve taken to life in the Eredivisie. 1-1 | Tip: NEC double chance.
Saturday, 18th September
Heerenveen v Fortuna Sittard
Heerenveen are set to become one the surprise packages of the season. They have good quality players in that team, and that will count as the season goes on. They are possibly thinking of being in the same bracket as AZ, Feyenoord, Utrecht and Vitesse this season. Therefore they should beat Fortuna, who had a difficult afternoon in Rotterdam last time out. They need some time to gel as a team so they don’t need to rely on Mats Seuntjens magic quite so much for goals. 2-1 | Tip: Heerenveen +1.5 team goals.
Willem II v FC Groningen
What an impressive debut it was for Connor van den Berg – the 20-year-old fourth-choice goalkeeper who made several saves to rescue a point for Willem II last weekend. Visiting Groningen had a far better second half agaist local rivals Heerenveen than their first half, but they still look a team that needs to rebuild after selling key players over the summer. This will be very closely matched in Tilburg. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Ajax v Cambuur
You simply have to follow up a 1-5 win in Portugal with a home win over Cambuur. Ajax were back to their best in the Champions League, something which fans have been calling out for. Cambuur’s 5-2 over Go Ahead last weekend was an excellent second-half reaction to going in behind at half time. I wonder whether they could grab a goal to surprise Ajax on Saturday. Overall, Ajax will create many more opportunities. 3-1 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
FC Utrecht v RKC Waalwijk
I expect Utrecht to win this by virtue of having some good quality attacking players, but I don’t think it will be straight forward. Besides, we all know what party-pooper Michiel Kramer is like – he will be keen to score against his former club. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Sunday, 19th September
Go Ahead Eagles v PEC Zwolle
I think these two teams will be in the bottom three this season, so already this is a big game – more so for PEC Zwolle who will not want to lose (and make it five defeats from five). Go Ahead will keep it tight, but PEC have minimal goal-scoring threat. If the Eagles can get a goal, they’ll see it out. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
PSV v Feyenoord
Whilst PSV only have three days to recover from their high-tempo Europa League draw with Real Sociedad, Feyenoord had two extra days since their trip to Israel, and they didn’t play the weekend before. Therefore, this match could suit Feyenoord if they can grab a lead to hold on to. The creativity flowing through PSV at the moment is a joy to watch – 32 goals scored in 12 games this season! I’m curious to see how Feyenoord handle this big game given the way they crumbled away to Utrecht recently. I think PSV edge this one and make a real statement for the title. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Heracles Almelo v AZ Alkmaar
AZ will have been very frustrated both with their defeat to PSV and their most recent result in drawing with Danish side Randers in the Europa Conference League. The usually dependable Bruno Martins Indi has been out-of-form recently. Set pieces will definitely be a way for Heracles to put pressure on the Alkmaar side. AZ have the better footballers, but can they score their chances and keep it much tighter at the back? 2-1 | Tip: Heracles double chance.
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Twente
Whilst Vitesse have been far from perfect on several occasions this season, you have to give Thomas Letsch credit for the way his side are carving out result after result. He continues to rotate his squad to keep them fit enough to play twice a week in a very unique formation (like a 3-4-1-2). Previously, Vitesse’s European exploits have taken a toll on their league form, but I can’t see them being as poor as they were in losing to Willem II and Ajax lately. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips