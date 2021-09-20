Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Tuesday, 21st September
Fortuna Sittard v Ajax
Fortuna still aren’t playing as well as they had done last season. To face Ajax, who come into this on the back of a 9-0 demolition of Cambuur, is an incredibly difficult task given the way results have gone. 0-3 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
RKC Waalwijk v Willem II
I like this Waalwijk side we’ve been seeing this season. Under Joseph Oosting, we’ve seen new players come in and impress, some formation changes (that have gone well) and an inexperienced coach silence his critics. I watched their 2-2 draw with Utrecht and I was again surprised by how much development they have made in an attacking sense without a truly star player. I think they’ll beat Willem II. 2-1 | Tip: Over 1.5 goals.
Wednesday, 22nd September
NEC Nijmegen v FC Utrecht
NEC have fit right into the Eredivisie. Since their first-day hammering at Ajax, they have only conceded twice in four games, they have picked up eight points, and their last result was a 1-1 draw with Sparta, coming away from Rotterdam with 55% possession. Dirk Proper and Lasse Schone are an excellent combo in midfield. I think Utrecht will make use of Moussa Sylla’s pace down the right to constantly put balls into the NEC box. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Go Ahead Eagles v PSV
Go Ahead winning the Overijssel Derby on Sunday created a rousing atmosphere in Deventer. PSV come to town with Roger Schmidt feeling heavy – but justified – criticism following some strange substitutions in PSV’s 0-4 defeat to Feyenoord. You can’t bring off four key players and expect your reserves to turn around a game against a ‘top three’ opponent. I expect Schmidt will rotate heavily again here, but PSV will have enough. 0-2 | Tip: PSV +1.5 team goals.
FC Groningen v Vitesse Arnhem
Groningen and Vitesse are a little off the boil. In my last Eredivisie Predictions, I mentioned how Groningen will be reeling for a while after losing a few key players over the summer, and that Danny Buijs has a lot of work to do with these young players they have as replacements. Vitesse though seem to be really struggling with playing two games in a week due to European commitments. Of course, this is an Eredivisie mid-week round, and they also come into this fixture with no Danilo Doekhi who is suspended. It’s really hard to predict which way this one will go, but I’m expecting a response from Groningen, and Buijs to keep things tight at home. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v Sparta Rotterdam
With no points and no goals in five games, PEC Zwolle are on the verge of a crisis. The season is still long, but another loss and fans could really turn the pressure on Art Langeler. Fans being back in stadiums seems normal to us all again now, but it may well lead to managers losing their jobs more quickly. Sparta are very beatable, but PEC don’t seem to have the players to compete in the Eredivisie this season. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Feyenoord v Heerenveen
An interesting fixture in De Kuip. Feyenoord play early surprise team Heerenveen. Arne Slot set his side up very well in Eindhoven, hence the four-goal victory. They were able to defend solidly in the first half, and ruthlessly take chances in the second. There’s a great sense of togetherness too about this Feyenoord, which you have to say is down to Slot’s introduction. This will be a good game. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Thursday, 23rd September
Cambuur v Heracles Almelo
Cambuur will be out to respond after losing 9-0 to Ajax. Heracles are bouncing after getting a last-minute winner against AZ. I can see the visitors getting some joy on the counter attack, despite the hosts having a lot of the ball. 1-2 | Tip: Heracles double chance.
FC Twente v AZ Alkmaar
To round off a busy mid-week schedule, Twente will be hoping to compound AZ’s misery with a third-straight victory. I wouldn’t back centre-back Robin Pröpper to add to his four goals he has already claimed this season, but I would be tempted to back Twente for more point(s). AZ’s defending is getting really shabby. Timo Letschert needs to be replaced by Pantelis Hatzidiakos at centre-back for a start. 2-2 | Tip: Both teams to score.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips