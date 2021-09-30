Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 1st October
FC Groningen v FC Twente
With only five points from seven games, Danny Buijs has some work to do with his new-look Groningen. He will be working tirelessly to improve his side’s defence first. He will be intending to keep out a Twente side who have now won four on the bounce. Mees Hilgers and Luca Everink are two new, youthful names in defence, who have been impressive so far. 0-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Saturday, 2nd October
RKC Waalwijk v Go Ahead Eagles
Despite a promising start to the season, RKC have dropped off in terms of performance level. I think Go Ahead would happily take a point from this as they look to improve a terrible away record so far. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Heracles Almelo v Willem II
Heracles are up and running for the new campaign now that they have a couple of wins under their belt. At times they lack some cutting edge in attack, but they do get the ball into some dangerous areas. Willem II have had an incredible first seven games – the last of which was a very fortunate 2-1 win over PSV. They will have a good season under Fred Grim, but runs have to come to an end eventually. 1-0 | Tip: Home win.
PEC Zwolle v Heerenveen
It continues to look bleak for PEC Zwolle. This home game with Heerenveen is a good barometer to see whether they really can turn it around or not. Heerenveen shot themselves in the foot against Twente; a horror show of a first half laced with comedic defensive mistakes cost them. They have lots of attacking creativity, yet consistency I think will be a problem for them this season. 1-2 | Tip: Heerenveen draw no bet.
Fortuna Sittard v NEC Nijmegen
I don’t think Fortuna will feel as though they’ve really got their season going yet. They need that vibe back from last season where they were able to win game after game against mid-table sides. Let’s see what they’ve got when NEC visit Sittard. Their 5-3 defeat at Feyenoord was thoroughly enjoyable; you can see the development they have made under Rogier Meijer already since their hammering to Ajax on the opening day. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Sunday, 3rd October
Cambuur v AZ Alkmaar
With AZ trying to turn the corner, I think this game could be flooded with goals. Cambuur have this attacking swagger about them which they have brought up from their dominance of the Eerste Divisie. Issa Kallon was incredible inside the 16-yard box last weekend. I think both sides will go for the win. 2-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Ajax v FC Utrecht
Like AZ, Ajax were one of four Dutch sides to win in Europe in mid-week. I have been overjoyed to see a Dutch club grow in stature in Europe; I think Ajax will get out of that group and play some exciting matches in the Champions League knock-outs. Utrecht may be one of those rare games where Ajax will need to flex their muscles in order to get three points. The fact this is in Amsterdam makes me sway much more comfortably to a home win, though the visitors have some great attacking players in the making, and I do think Utrecht have a fantastic opportunity to finish in the top four this season. Watch out for Moussa Sylla’s pace on the counter-attack – I don’t think Daley Blind will be playing left-back! 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Vitesse v Feyenoord
A potentially cracking game in Arnhem. You’ve got Feyenoord who have been excellent under Arne Slot (winning 10 from 14 this season, keeping eight clean sheets and scoring 36 goals) travelling to Vitesse, who have some very good players for the Eredivisie, but are lacking consistency this season as they continue to juggle the Eredivisie with Europe. Vitesse’s results have been very up and down; they seem to save their best form for Europe. That makes me believe Feyenoord will win on Sunday, especially if they go in at half-time ahead. Vitesse currently lack energy and the creativity to overturn a deficit, particularly when the opposition sits deep. 0-2 | Tip: Feyenoord draw no bet.
PSV v Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta’s insipid home defeat to Cambuur will have frustrated fans. Another (inevitable) loss to PSV would see them with only one win in eight. PSV were back to winning ways in Austria on Thursday, and they will find this one comfortable too. 3-0 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips