Friday, 20th January
Excelsior v FC Volendam
Excelsior have begun to adapt the way they play in the Eredivisie. Since the Winter break, they have played in two 1-0 league games, one win and one loss. There is a clear attempt to tighten things up. Cup games aside, Excelsior have not conceded more than once at home since August, too.
Meanwhile, it is back-to-back wins for Volendam, who have doubled their points tally for the whole season since returning to action. I expect another good performance from the visitors.
1-1
Saturday, 21st January
NEC Nijmegen v FC Emmen
NEC are without playmaker Oussama Tannane for this one, which could add to this one being a low-scoring affair. The hosts are not known for their goal gluts.
Emmen dominated their 0-0 draw with Cambuur, but it was another opportunity lost for three points. A win here would be a bonus.
1-0
PSV v Vitesse Arnhem
How on Earth did PSV let their lead slip at Fortuna? 1-0 down before utterly dominating proceedings to go 1-2 in front, but then a clumsy error late in the game meant they dropped points unnecessarily.
This one is more straight forward in front of their home fans. Whilst Sparta were successful at keeping PSV at arm’s length, Vitesse won’t do it for a whole 90+ minutes.
2-0
Cambuur v Sparta Rotterdam
After Volendam’s mini revival, you have to admit that it’s Cambuur who are the weakest Eredivisie side at the moment.
Sparta earnt their last-minute 1-0 winner in the Rotterdam derby, which continues their fine season in the top six. Away from home they’re not quite as confident, but they will create enough chances here to at least score.
1-1
RKC Waalwijk v Go Ahead Eagles
I find that RKC are off the boil at the moment, so we have opposite ends of the form scale.
Go Ahead are still clinging on to their extremely long unbeaten league run, and I suspect it’ll stretch even further here given the threats they have in attack, such as the in-form Bobby Adekanye.
1-2
Sunday, 22nd January
Heerenveen v FC Groningen
Heerenveen didn’t create enough opportunities against AZ last time out, so I was a bit disappointed that they couldn’t give a better account of the good season they’ve been having.
That said, Heerenveen are the third lowest scorers in the league, so we could expect a game low on goals here, especially if struggling Groningen sit deep against stronger opposition. It is a derby after all, and fans won’t want to lose.
0-0
Feyenoord v Ajax
There isn’t a better time to play Ajax, who seem to be getting worse under Alfred Schreuder. Somehow the head coach is still in a job despite fans calling for him to leave.
Feyenoord have almost the opposite at the top of their club. Arne Slot gets rave reviews for the way he coaches his side tactically and motivationally. They could go eight points clear of Ajax with a win here.
The atmosphere will be vicious in De Kuip and an important factor in a Feyenoord win, I think.
2-0
FC Twente v FC Utrecht
Twente wanted to stake their claim to be in the title race by putting in a good performance at Ajax last weekend. Did they achieve that? Whilst a point in Amsterdam is impressive, they did play for a long tim against ten men and have enough of the ball to create the chances. At the start, they quickly hit the frame of the goal twice, but after that, they failed to create any meaningful openings.
I stand by my decision to say that Twente will be comfortably in fifth place come the end of the campaign and a good shout for the Dutch Cup. They are imperious at home, and this is another game I would expect them to win.
2-1
AZ Alkmaar v Fortuna Sittard
AZ prefer the games which are more 50:50. They get more space on the counter attack to hurt teams. Playing matches at home that they are expected to win is more difficult for them; they’ve won only three out of seven league home games (and one of those was to Ajax, proving my point further).
If it’s an AZ win, it will be a close one.
2-1
