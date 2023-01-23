Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Tuesday, 24th January
FC Emmen v PSV
Emmen have not hit the ground running at all since the Winter break and look in huge relegation trouble. They are up against a PSV side who are now without Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke — their two big threats from wide areas — leaving them looking quite toothless in attack. It seems that Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side may yet add to their attack before the transfer window closes, but it could be that they change to pride themselves on grinding out some wins to make up for their loss in goal threat.
0-1
Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
Sparta have seen no drop off in form since returning from the World Cup break. They have experience at the back and plenty of goal getters in attack. Koki Saito is the latest to have some form in front of goal; the tricky winger was important in Sparta’s 0-3 win at Cambuur last time out. If you have seen how both of these sides have been playing lately, you would point to a slender home victory.
1-0
Wednesday, 25th January
Go Ahead Eagles v AZ Alkmaar
Go Ahead will provide a stern test for AZ on Wednesday. However, a home side on the front foot suits AZ nicely so that there is space on the counter attack, which suits AZ’s attacking players.
1-2
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Twente
Vitesse look in need of some goals. Phillip Cocu has set up quite defensively of late, having two sitting midfielders and placing players who have previously played wing-back positions either side of his main striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. At home to top-five side Twente, Vitesse may want to line up with a solid team again. Twente are never as strong on the road, but they are a side who do not concede many, so expect a tentative game low on goals.
1-1
Fortuna Sittard v Heerenveen
Fortuna didn’t have enough to trouble AZ on Sunday. At home to Heerenveen is another tough game, having played PSV on home turf the game before. The Frisians finally found some edge in front of goal; it was pleasing to see promising striker Amin Sarr in amongst the goals. It is unlikely the visitors will lose, so a double chance for Heerenveen would be a good idea.
1-2
FC Utrecht v Excelsior Rotterdam
After a stern test at Twente, Utrecht should return to winning ways against Excelsior. The Rotterdammers have been tighter at the back recently, but it’s about time Bas Dost was back in scoring form.
2-0
Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen
It was a good point for Feyenoord at home to Ajax, despite their performance slipping in the second half. They need to find the energy to go again against a tough-to-beat NEC outfit. Elayis Tavsan was fuelling striker Landry Dimata at the weekend, which could be a dangerous combination on the break.
1-0
Thursday, 26th January
FC Groningen v Cambuur
Both of these sides are in relegation trouble. Groningen sit just above the bottom three deep in the mire of poor performances and not much working at either end of the pitch. They have at least been able to strengthen in the January transfer window, which they will hope will be enough to stay afloat in the coming months.
Clearly, wins against the likes of bottom side Cambuur will be important. I think they’ll do it back in front of home supporters.
2-1
Ajax v FC Volendam
Ajax have remarkably gone six without an Eredivisie win. A home banker such as this one is what they need to get back to winning ways. The top five will create an immense title race. Despite the fact Alfred Schreuder remains Ajax head coach, I think most can back the home side to see this one out.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets