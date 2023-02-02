Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 3rd February
Fortuna Sittard v Sparta Rotterdam
With home advantage, Fortuna have another opportunity to put distance between themselves and the bottom three.
Sixth-placed Sparta have had a couple of wobbles lately, which doesn’t make them a bad side, but you can see that everyone’s expectations of them are so much higher now. I think they will lose here.
2-1
Saturday, 4th February
FC Volendam v AZ Alkmaar
Volendam have really turned their performances around since the Winter break. They will give AZ a good game, but I think the visitors will have too much goal threat. The 5-5 draw was incredible between AZ and Utrecht. For me, the attacking play came out king rather than lots of poor defending. Vangelis Pavlidis is in great form; I think he will become the league’s top scorer this year if he can remain fit.
1-3
FC Emmen v Vitesse Arnhem
After Emmen’s 1-0 win over PSV, I did not expect such a timid display in losing 2-0 to RKC. Vitesse meanwhile are playing much better lately, plus more to come with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Davy Propper given contracts by Phillip Cocu.
0-1
FC Utrecht v Heerenveen
Taylor Booth is on fire for Utrecht! From the right wing, he created so many openings in that absolute classic at AZ. Tasos Douvikas scored a hat trick in that game, so we’re now expecting more goals from this side still in its infancy under Michael Silberbauer.
On the other hand, Heerenveen didn’t look great in losing to Vitesse. They have just sold Amin Sarr to Lyon, too, though it was a very good fee for the club. Home win, for me.
3-1
Excelsior Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
Both of these teams like to keep things quite tight in games; this will be low on goals. RKC are without Ilias Bel Hassani again due to suspension, which is a big creative loss for them. I think this will be pretty even so I’ll go with a draw.
1-1
Sunday, 5th February
Cambuur v Ajax
With Ajax back to winning ways, I fully expect they will be able to beat lowly Cambuur. Bigger challenges await for them.
1-3
Go Ahead Eagles v NEC Nijmegen
Go Ahead have been rattled since their unbeaten run ended. They’re still a good side and will finish in mid-table. NEC have been putting in some good performances of late, which their results don’t fully back up. If we see more of the same, I think they go and win in Deventer.
0-2
Feyenoord v PSV
Feyenoord continue to just about have control of this title race. You could say that Arne Slot will be delighted avoiding defeat to Utrecht, Ajax and Twente in the last five matches. It keeps the unbeaten run going and keeps other sides beneath them. There have been some big individual performances from the likes of Justin Bijlow, David Hancko and Orkun Kokcu.
The title race will be full of twists and turns, and I actually fancy PSV here. We enjoyed a 4-3 goalfest the last time these two sides met, and I think that’s the last thing most people will be expecting given PSV’s player sales of key attackers this month. I think PSV will get a couple of goals here though and see out a monumental win.
1-2
FC Groningen v FC Twente
It is eight defeats on the trot for Groningen, who lost their big games at the bottom. Now they have to get the points against the top sides instead, with games away to PSV, Feyenoord and AZ also coming in their next six.
Twente can still count themselves amongst the title-chasing pack after a draw with Feyenoord last weekend. Their home record is much stronger than the away one, but they are playing well enough away from home to beat this Groningen tem.
0-3
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 2+?/9 results + ?/4 bets